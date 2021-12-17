The Belgian Motorcycle Academy gives young Belgian talent a push in the direction of an international career. And with success, just think of Lorenz Luciano who, after two years of training at the BMA, will enter the FIM Junior GP and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2022, say the waiting room for Moto3.

The registration fee of the Belgian Motorcycle Academy is deliberately kept low so that it remains affordable for young talent. This is indeed the case in our country, but often the financial resources that make it possible to embark on an international career are lacking. And that’s where the Belgian Motorcycle Academy comes in: they offer affordable training and support, but that is of course only possible thanks to the intervention of a number of major sponsors and loyal donors. And soon thanks to you?

If you want to support the Belgian Motorcycle Academy, you can do so by donating to the Belgian Motorcycle Fund (managed by the King Baudouin Foundation), which supports the BMA financially. You can deposit via the bank details below (don’t forget the correct message!), or via the QR code.

Beneficiary: King Baudouin Foundation

Account number: BE10 0000 0000 0404 – BIC: BPOTBEB1

Notice: ***019/2150/00081***

From 40 euros your donation entitles you to a tax certificate. This certificate is delivered annually by post in the name of the account holder from which the donation was paid and comes through the King Baudouin Foundation, the manager of the Belgian Motorcycle Fund.