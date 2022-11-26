Magui Ansuz He is getting ready for this Saturday where the Argentine team is measured against its similar one from Mexico and that is why he proudly wore Lionel Messi’s number ten shirt in his official accounts.

The Argentine model and instagramer showed her great support with the Albiceleste this day, as she hopes that the team will add the three points to be able to stay alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The response did not wait within his official accounts where he shared said postcard, since it had a response of more than one hundred thousand likes on Instagram and Twitter. This makes it clear why it is one of the great instagram influencer of the moment.

It is not the first time that the Argentine model shows her great support on social networks for the Argentine team, since she has always had a great passion for professional soccer and especially for Lionel Messi.

Magui Ansuz wears the Lionel Messi shirt. Photo: Instagram Magui Ansuz

In said publication, the ten of the Argentine star shines and that has become the great reference in the Argentine team.

The Argentine model is ready to support Messi in the World Cup. Photo: Instagram Magui Ansuz

Now, Magui Ansuz awaits the initial whistle for this Saturday and to be able to see the Argentina match against Mexico, corresponding to day two of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.