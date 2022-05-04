State of Mexico.- Through social networks they leaked images and audios about the attack on the facilities of the Sultepec Prosecutor’s Office and the site of the Mexiquense municipality that occurred on the afternoon of this Tuesday.

According to official information, the attack began around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when roadblocks were reported at the main entrances to the municipality, while the agents in charge of guarding the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of México, based in Sultepec, were attacked by hitmen.

To prevent the police officers from the Attorney General’s Office from receiving support, the gunmen crossed trucks and burned units on the street that leads to Temascaltepec and Zacualpan.

Regarding the attack by the Prosecutor’s Office, the newspaper El Valle published an audio on its Twitter account showing the desperation of a police officer asking for support to contain the attack.

“Support, support, in Chinese…, we need support, we are in the Sultepec Prosecutor’s Office,” can be heard on the audio.

Other users of the social networks published audios where the detonations of the firearm can be heard, which apparently are of a high caliber.

After the events, the FGJEM confirmed that two police officers were injured during the attack, but they are out of danger.

However, unofficial information indicates that the attack left four dead and ten wounded. Similarly, some local media say that the attackers were more than 120 gunmen traveling in trucks of different colors.