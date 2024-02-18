Support services | The number of clients of the crime victim emergency room increased last year

Riku's special support service for victims of human trafficking had a record number of customers, a total of around 1,400.

Crime victim emergency room The number of (Riku) customers increased by 11 percent last year compared to 2022. According to Riku's press release, its various services had 31,500 customers last year.

Growth has occurred for at least two years straight now, because in 2023 Riku announcedthat in 2022 the number of customers had increased by six percent compared to 2021.

Riku offers practical advice and support to all crime victims, their relatives and witnesses in criminal cases. Free service is offered by phone, chat and face-to-face. The operation is financed by the Ministry of Justice and the assistance center for social and health organizations STEA.

The most the number of customers of the Crime Victims' Emergency 116,006 telephone service increased, which was 8,300 last year, i.e. 26 percent more than the previous year (6,600).

Riku's special support service for victims of human trafficking also had a record number of customers, a total of around 1,400.

The police mostly refer customers to Riku's services. Last year, 6,800 of the customers were guided by the police, which is roughly the same as in 2022, Riku says in his announcement.

The most common reasons for Riku's clients last year were intimate partner violence, sexual crimes, property crimes and bullying or something similar. The latest includes, for example, harassment, defamation, threats, spreading information that violates private life and other similar crimes, where the perpetrator is someone other than a relative.

The majority, 76 percent, of Riku's customers are women.