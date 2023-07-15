Estadão Contenti

7/15/2023 – 1:38 PM

Petrobras reported that it resumed, last night, temporary administrative and technical support services to Paraná Xisto, after fulfilling the contractual obligations assumed in 2022 by the Canadian Forbes Resources Brazil Holding SA, buyer of the refinery.

The unit, located in São Mateus do Sul (PR), was privatized in November 2022. According to the contract, Petrobras would continue to manage the refinery until the newly formed company (Paraná Xisto) could operate alone. Meanwhile, Petrobras would be paid for the work, which did not happen. The state-owned company did not inform the value of the contract. But, according to the Single Federation of Oil Workers, the default given by the Canadian company is estimated at around R$ 140 million.

The Brazilian oil company highlights that, even during the suspension period, it maintained all measures under its responsibility to guarantee maximum safety for people and the facilities in which it operates in São Mateus do Sul.























