The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, responsible for the food systems file at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, confirmed that one of the UAE’s goals during the Conference of the Parties, which it will host over two weeks from November 30 to December 12, is “to focus on comprehensive climate financing.” And reorganizing and increasing climate financing, as the UAE is keen to help countries secure the investments necessary to build sustainable food systems and combat climate change.” Al Muhairi said during her participation in the African Food Systems Forum, which recently concluded its activities in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, that the presidency of the COP28 conference believes that ways to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement require dealing with food systems and climate action. She pointed to the success of the multilateral programs led by the UAE with its global partners, including the “Crimea Climate Alliance” and the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” that it launched in cooperation with the United States, with the aim of supporting and increasing investment in smart agriculture.