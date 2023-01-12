Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilstrom, whose country heads the European Union, said that the Union is ready for a long war during the next stage, and will continue to support Kyiv with political, economic, military and humanitarian support in the face of Moscow, no matter how long it takes.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, previously spoke of his hopes for the end of the Ukrainian-Russian war in 2023, although he does not see any possibility of holding talks to end that war in the near future, expecting the continuation of the already escalating military conflict until serious negotiations are entered into.

In light of these statements, Russian media reports stated that the Russian forces are making significant progress in the Bakhmut region, after the fierce battles that took place in the city of Solidar, northeast of Bakhmut.

Sanctions and military aid

The European Union intends to impose a new package of economic sanctions on Moscow during the next stage, after the bloc of 27 countries approved nine packages of sanctions since the start of the attack in February 2022.

It is expected that the new sanctions package will vary between freezing more assets and banning travel for Russian personalities involved in the war, as well as approving more restrictions on the sale of European Union goods that can be used for military purposes to Russia, according to EU officials.

Besides, the European Union has intensified its military support to Ukraine, after launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil, with new funding of 500 million euros allocated to provide more weapons.

Zelensky is pressing Ukraine’s Western allies to step up military aid to help counter Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure.

New support and leadership

For his part, William Alberki, director of strategies and armaments at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, and former NATO official, considered European support for Ukraine “necessary all the time” to stand by Kyiv and prevent the escalation of Russian influence.

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, he said, “In fact, if we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will get worse for Ukraine and the whole world. This will indicate that the West will not defend its values, which will have serious and immediate consequences in the Middle East.” and East Asia.”

Regarding the future of this conflict, Alberki explained that Russia and President Vladimir Putin are the only ones who know when the war will end, adding: “The war will end as soon as he decides that there are no prospects for more gains, and in fact he currently faces a greater risk of losing more.” of the lands he now controls.

It is believed that the change in the command of the joint group of Russian forces in charge of the war in Ukraine indicates an intention to strengthen control, centralize and increase the resources available for the war, and that this may mean an escalation of “more forces, more equipment, more planning, and more focus (for Russia)” . And the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, appointed General Valery Gerasimov to the post of commander of the joint group of forces, which leads the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Agreement between NATO and Europe

In light of the Ukrainian war, NATO and the European Union signed an agreement aimed at confronting Russia and China by taking more coordinated measures against common security threats.

Regarding the details of that agreement, the former NATO official indicated that NATO and the bloc formed a military force to protect military and dual-use infrastructure (civilian and military), such as seaports, airports, satellites, roads and railways.

He pointed out that the primary tasks of that force are to protect “critical infrastructure, technology and supply chains throughout the Euro-Atlantic region, to be more resilient in the face of potential threats and to take measures to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.”