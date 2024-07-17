Support money | The one-hour train ran out of EU money – the CEO assesses what was the weakness of the application

Support money|Länsirata applied for more than 176 million euros in funding, but was left empty-handed. The CEO is disappointed.

Turku and the high-speed train connection between Helsinki remained without EU funding.

It is about the former Tunni train, whose name has since changed to Länsirada.

The project company Länsirata oy applied for 176.28 million euros in financial support from the Network Europe transport program. The program is also known by the international name CEF. The funding is granted by the European Commission.

“The competition was really tough,” says the traffic advisor of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Marjukka Vihavainen-Pitkänen.

Funding applied in various application categories. Länsirata applied for funding in the core network application, where the scores required to receive funding were very high, according to Vihavainen-Pitkänen.

“The commission made assessments based on five criteria, such as the maturity of the project, i.e. financial and technical readiness, quality, and the project’s impact on the EU-wide transport network,” says Vihavainen-Pitkänen.

According to him, the application had to be excellent this year to be successful.

The next time Länsirata can apply for similar support is possibly in 2028 at the earliest, estimates Vihavainen-Pitkänen. According to him, this is due to the fact that earlier there were no CEF funding applications whose criteria Länsirata would fit.

Turku Sanomat by Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (kok) and the regional director of Varsinais-Finland Kari Häkämies (kok) consider one of the reasons for being excluded from funding to be that “permission to make an application came from the ministry too late, so there was not enough time left for a thorough preparation of the application”.

Transport advisor Vihavainen-Pitkänen does not take a position on the matter, but says on a general level that in Finland all CEF applications are submitted for approval by the Finance Committee under the Government.

“In terms of preparing the application, we have cooperated well with the project company, and we have carried a message from Länsirada to the Commission,” says Vihavainen-Pitkänen.

“The official’s assessment is that the project is progressing according to the original plan. The project company itself is thinking about how the lack of funding will affect the continuation.”

Western Railway managing director Pekka Ottavainen is disappointed that the EU funding went to waste, but does not blame the tight schedule. He estimated that Länsirada’s weakness in the funding race was that other applicants’ projects were further along in terms of permit issues and details.

For example, the western railway does not yet have track plans approved by Traficom. There are no construction plans either.

It is planned to apply for EU funding again later. According to Ottanainen, we are now waiting to see what kind of funding programs the European Parliament and the Commission will launch. Ottanainen hopes that some funding will be applied for next year.

“We have not given up on getting construction work started during this term of office,” says Ottavainen, referring to the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) for recording the government program.

Ottavainen says that the exhaustion of EU funding will not affect the construction of the track.

“You can’t even apply for EU support if the implementation of the project is based on EU support money. The entire financing must be in order before any subsidies can be applied for from the EU.”

Ottavainen believes that the will of the owners of the project company, i.e. the state and Turku, Espoo, Helsinki, Salo, Lohja, Vihti and Kirkkonummi, is for the track to be put into use in the early 2030s.

The cost estimate for the entire Länsirada is currently around three billion euros.