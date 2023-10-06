“The hope is that the conditions will be created as soon as possible for a process that leads to peace in Ukraine: a just peace, not an ephemeral one.”





The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellais located in Portugal at the summit of Heads of State.

Mattarella is participating in the panel on ‘The road to the next European Parliament elections and other challenges of the European Union’.

In his speech, the President of the Republic wanted us to support Kiev also to avoid a war like the one in ’39. “It is sad to see so many lives cut short, so much destruction, huge financial resources burned on armaments, but what we are doing protects world peace. Naturally, the hope is that the conditions will be created as soon as possible for a process that leads to peace in Ukraine: a just peace, not an ephemeral one”, declared Mattarella.

Subscribe to the newsletter

