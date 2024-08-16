Ciudad Juarez.- Today, the Undersecretariat of Human Development and Common Good (DHyBC) delivered 142 financial supports to the caregivers of children of women deprived of liberty in social reintegration centers in the state of Chihuahua.

Óscar Ibañez, representative of Governor Maru Campos, highlighted the importance of the support provided, saying that the objective is to minimize the impact of the legal situation of mothers on the development of their children and strengthen the family unit.

Ibañez stressed the importance of family solidarity for the well-being of society and to break cycles of violence and crime.

For her part, Perla Nayeli Salas Corral, director of the Women’s Social Reintegration Center No. 2, mentioned that financial support also helps children to continue their studies and maintain an upright life.

Salas said that the center currently houses 296 women deprived of liberty, of which five applied for the support program.

The amount of domestic aid was 8 thousand pesos, while a total of 142 economic supports are being delivered.