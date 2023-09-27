Since last year, support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion has been questioned internally in the countries that help Kiev in the conflict.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, a member of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, questioned the sanctions applied against Moscow, and Unidas Podemos, then a left-wing coalition (later transformed into Sumar) that supported the president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, opposed sending weapons to the Ukrainians.

After more than a year and a half of conflict and with Ukraine failing to make major progress in the counteroffensive launched in June, the cracks in this support are beginning to appear more clearly in NATO countries, which have supported Ukraine in the conflict from the beginning.

The most incisive announcement came last week, when Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw will stop transferring weapons to Ukraine and will focus resources on modernizing its own arsenal.

The measure was announced one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “political theater” surrounding Ukrainian grains at the United Nations General Assembly. Days earlier, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia had extended vetoes on imports of these products from Ukraine to protect local producers.

In addition to this disagreement over grain imports, another factor that seems to have weighed on the Polish decision is the electoral issue: on October 15, the country’s parliamentary election will be held, and the conservative Law and Justice party, which is in power, fears the effect of the war in Ukraine on the ballot box.

A survey released in June by the University of Warsaw and the Warsaw University of Economic and Human Sciences showed that 55% of Poles believe the country should not offer further aid to Ukraine, compared to just 28% who think otherwise.

In April and May 2022, almost half of those surveyed had responded that Poland should provide more support to Ukraine. Poland is the sixth country that sent the most military aid to Ukraine in the conflict, approximately US$3.6 billion.

As for refugees, the proportion of Poles who believe that Ukrainians fleeing war should have access to the same social benefits that local citizens enjoy has fallen from 28% to 18% since last year. Poland is the country that currently hosts the most Ukrainian refugees, around 1.5 million.

Ukraine is also an electoral issue in Slovakia, which will hold parliamentary elections next Saturday (30). The left-wing Smer party, which leads the polls, reported that the country will no longer send aid to Ukraine if the party reaches government.

“If Smer is part of the government, we will no longer send weapons or ammunition to Ukraine,” party leader Robert Fico, who was Prime Minister of Slovakia between 2006 and 2010 and between 2012 and 2018, told the Associated Press. .

In the United States, Democratic President Joe Biden is trying to approve an additional package of more than US$20 billion in aid for Ukraine in Congress.

Democrats hope that this aid will be approved along with emergency resources that need the green light from the Legislature by Saturday so that there is no shutdown of the American government. However, part of the Republican opposition in the Chamber, citing concern about excessive spending, is blocking the measure.

In July, when the United States announced the supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine, former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021), favorite to be the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024, criticized the measure and said that the country should not send “our last reserves at a time when our own arsenals are dangerously reduced.”

“We must end this madness, put an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine, and refocus on the vital interests of the United States,” Trump said.

The United States is the country that has sent the most military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war, almost US$44 billion. A survey commissioned by CNN from the SSRS institute, whose results were released in August, showed that 55% of the American population believe that Congress should not approve any more aid packages for Ukrainians.

In an article for the American think tank Atlantic Council, Yevgeniya Gaber, a former foreign policy advisor to the Ukrainian government, said that Kiev is advancing slowly on the battlefield because the West refused to provide all the military aid that the invaded country needed in the beginning of the war. Now, cutting support would be a disaster, she argued.

“While the cost of Ukrainian success may be high, the possibility of Ukraine losing this war would come at a much higher price, signaling a strategic failure of the United States, maintaining the Russian threat to Europe, and increasing China’s gains in the grand competition. globalization of great powers”, wrote the expert.