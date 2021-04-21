The governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, once again sent “strong support for the health measures” announced by President Alberto Fernández through the last DNU, within the framework of the restrictions that were adopted to discourage the second wave of Covid contagion -19 and that provoked the opposition of the head of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and other referents of Together for Change, “who chose to prosecute the national measure.”

“The pressure that our health system is experiencing leaves no room for political speculation. The national opposition must understand that the judicialization of administrative decisions fundamental to take care of the health of Argentines puts us all at risk ”, questioned Manzur to the opposition.

For the provincial president, “since the beginning of this pandemic, we support the health measures adopted by the president, which seek a balance with the economic and educational reality of each district.”

“We must continue managing responsibly and appealing to dialogue as a means of linking,” said Manzur through his social networks.

