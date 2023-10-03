Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2023 – 22:05

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, stated this Monday (2) that the joint action of federal security forces, in support of the state police, has no end date. Castro met in the late afternoon with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in Brasília, to align details of the operational plan for actions to combat organized crime.

The sending of around 300 agents from the National Security Force was authorized by Dino, at the request of the governor, and includes the sending of another 270 men from the Federal Highway Police. In addition, 50 vehicles, 22 armored cars, a helicopter and a rescue vehicle are being sent. The starting point of the “integrated action” will be a joint action in Complexo da Maré, but which should expand over the months.

“It will be as long as necessary. What we imagine is, from Maré, that this research process will begin to spread to other areas. Maré is the starting point, but it is not the end”, said Castro in an interview with journalists after the meeting at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The governor also highlighted that the work will primarily involve intelligence actions, focused on disrupting the actions of organized crime and ensuring the arrest of leaders. “That we can, above all, arrest leaders, disrupt them and carry out financial suffocation in these criminal organizations, be they militias, narco-militias, faction A, B or C”, he added.

According to the governor, one of the focuses of action will be on combating the so-called ‘narcomilícias’, which are associations between organizations that operate in drug trafficking and militias – paramilitary groups that dominate territories in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“The state task force worked very well and caused a clear, clear weakening in them [milícias]. And then drug trafficking started trying to conquer militia areas and, in some places, they ended up uniting, creating what we call today narco-militias, which is the union between drug trafficking and militias. It is certainly worrying, we have been fighting this and, if the operation in Maré is successful, as I said, we will spread it to other communities”.