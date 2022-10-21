Aguascalientes, Ags.- The governor of Aguascalientes, Tere Jiménez, and the mayor, Leonardo Montañez, reported the measures emerging to take after the evaluations at the site of the explosion of a fuel pipe that was hit by the train to want to beat it.

The preliminary report provided by the authority is more than 100 affected homesdamage to natural gas lines, approximately 50 vehicles affected and around 1,500 people evacuated of the risk zone; three people were transferred to the Tercer Milenio hospital due to smoke poisoning, however, they did not require hospitalization.

At the scene of the events, the driver of the pipe, which fortunately did not present significant injuries, except for an injury to the arm, was left at the disposal of the competent authority for demarcate responsibilities.

Both the governor and the municipal president reported that the risks in the area are valued and therefore it will remain closed the Aguascalientes avenue between Hero of Nacozari and Immortal Hero between 48 Y 72 hours.

They asked the citizenship keep far away from the area of risk and wait for instructions from the Civil Protection authorities, who will determine the most appropriate time for those who wish to return to the area to do so safely.

To reduce risks from spilled fuel that could have gone down the drain, it was poured chemical foam in the sewage system of the area, which would prevent the escape of gases in the surrounding pipe

They announced that they will be allocated means to support the families that they lost their houses and belongings can get them back.

For now, they mentioned that the people affected in their homes may be transferred to hotels to offer them safe conditions where they can spend the night.

Also in a preventive manner, the State Civil Protection Coordination called on the parents of children who study at the Mexico School and the “Ana Freud Bernais” kindergarten, to return to their schools until further notice.

The Municipal Presidency recalled that its emergency telephone lines remain open at 072, 449 970 40 53, 449 918 28 11 and 449 994 66 00, for Civil Protection, Firefighters and Public Safety, to attend to any report.