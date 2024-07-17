Ukraine: EU Parliament approves resolution in support



Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to increase their military support for Ukraine “for as long as necessary and in whatever form necessary”. During the first voting session of the new legislature, the European Parliament approved a resolution with 495 votes in favour, 137 against and 47 abstentions, which reaffirms MEPs’ continued support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. It is the first resolution on Ukraine by the new European Parliament. But this was a vote that split the Italian majority: the League, in fact, voted differently from Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia.

Ukraine: League with Patriots votes against PE resolution

“We note with regret, unfortunately without surprise, that even in the new legislature that has just begun, the majority of the European Parliament is characterized by its instrumental attitude. The support for Ukraine, which the League has never abandoned in Italy and in Europe, is too serious a topic to be used as a tool to attack political opponents, as the majority is doing, which in its proposal attacks in a completely inappropriate manner the rotating presidency of the EU”. This is stated in a note by the League delegation to the European Parliament. “Furthermore, asking to remove restrictions on the use of weapons against targets on Russian territory is a request that appears to contradict the line of the Italian Government itself. For these reasons, the League in the European Parliament cannot share the resolution of the majority, which is rather instrumental, and will instead support the text of the Patriots for Europe, which condemns the aggressor and which represents a proposal towards a concrete and real peace project”, adds the delegation.

Ukraine: Fdi, in favor of resolution but no instrumental attacks

“Fratelli d’Italia voted in favor of the resolution on support for Ukraine, reaffirming its support for Kiev and the Ukrainian people.” This was stated in a note by the head of the Fratelli d’Italia delegation to the European Parliament, Carlo Fidanza. “As for the paragraph regarding the initiatives of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, despite having already judged them critically in recent days, we voted against the first part which contained an instrumental attack on the Hungarian government that has nothing to do with the fate of Ukraine. Consistently with this approach, we supported the parts regarding Kiev’s Peace Plan and the hope that Hungary itself will unblock funding for Ukraine,” he added.