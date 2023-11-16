Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Defense Minister Pistorius is calling for an additional ten billion euros for the Bundeswehr. He receives support from the CDU.

Berlin – Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) demanded a further ten billion euros for the government at the beginning of his term in office armed forces – regardless of the 100 billion special fund that was newly approved at the time. The current budget planning of the traffic light government only provides for 1.7 billion euros. The Union now wants to take action against this and support the Defense Minister.

Defense Minister Pistorius is demanding 10 billion euros more for the Bundeswehr. He is supported by the CDU. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

CDU for a defense budget of 60 billion euros

Again Mirror reported, the budget politicians of the CDU and CSU want to apply in the so-called adjustment meeting to increase the defense budget to 60 billion euros. In 2023, the Bundeswehr’s funding was 50.1 billion. From the point of view of the Union parties, the now planned increase of 1.7 billion is too little.

According to the report, the sister parties want to use the extra 10 billion euros requested to finance the Bundeswehr’s armaments and research projects without having to use money from the special fund. In particular, they want to finance the procurement of ammunition. The Union is demanding a total of 30 billion euros over several years.

Union wants to apply for “what Pistorius didn’t get from the traffic lights”

In this way, the party is committed to what the government is denying its defense minister, explained budget politician Ingo Gädechens (CDU). Mirror. Pistorius’ demands were correct, he made it clear. But the defense minister “started as a tiger and ended up as a bedside rug.”

Budget politician Ingo Gädechens is campaigning with the CDU and CSU for more money for the Bundeswehr. He accuses the current government of sticking to austerity measures. © Hans-Jörg Meckes

The CDU’s accusation is that the traffic light government is sticking to austerity measures in the Bundeswehr. After the special fund has been exhausted, a “financial disaster” becomes increasingly likely, warned Gädechens. He sees the proposals from the CDU and CSU as the last chance for an adequate Bundeswehr budget. At the budget meeting on Thursday (November 16th), in which the federal budget for 2024 will be determined, they want to make a final attempt to put the Defense Minister’s demands into practice.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to “permanently ensure” the two percent target

Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently promised the Bundeswehr significantly more money. At a Bundeswehr conference, he also committed to NATO’s goal of permanently increasing its own military spending to two percent of gross domestic product. The special fund is only the first step in this direction. (nhi)