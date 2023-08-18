Before going on vacation, the Catalan government began the administrative process to prepare the budgets of the Generalitat for 2024. The ministries are already in charge of delivering to the Department of Economy and Finance their expenditure forecasts for next year as a basis for preparing them. The official discourse of those of Pere Aragonès was that Junts should be the first option as a partner to carry out the law, but the truth is that there have been no conversations with this or with any other political formation to explore possible alliances. The support shown yesterday by the Republicans for Francina Armengol to preside over Congress presupposes the paving the way for the Consell Executiu to win the support of both the PSC and En Comú Podem and repeat the alliance that allowed the 2023 accounts to be approved, according to sources from the Govern. ERC has expanded the room for manoeuvre.

The elaboration is delayed compared to other years, since the first approximations usually take place before the summer. The accumulation of two electoral appointments in just two months has made these conversations almost impossible. But there is another delay that is external to the Government and whose cause is the Ministry of Finance: it has not transferred to the autonomous communities the amount of payments on account of the financing system, which is one of the basic factors to know what each person will be able to spend. autonomy because they represent 80% of total income, nor what budget objectives (deficit, debt and spending ceiling) should be taken into account. These premises will not be possible until the new government gets to work, so it is foreseeable that some calculations will initially have to be done blindly.

Having budgets for next year would offer more security to the Executive, which is supported by a fragile majority of 33 seats out of 135. Overcoming this obstacle would facilitate day-to-day management and not have to go through the parliamentary examination of having to Validate each modification of the budget credit. Parliamentary sources explain that the crisis of extending the accounts at this time would not be as dramatic as a year ago, when it was at stake to add an additional 3,000 million euros, despite the fact that changes would be essential to adjust, for example, the increase in rates of interest.

There are those who point out that Aragonès could save the paperwork if he tried to advance the regional elections a few months, to the autumn of next year, since such a recent agreement with the Socialists might not be viewed favorably among his electorate. Despite ERC’s support for the congressional table, relations between the two parties have been up and down. The Republicans accepted with enormous anger the movements of the PSC to tie up the mayoralty of Barcelona and displace Xavier Trias and Ernest Maragall from an eventual municipal government. Despite this, the two parties reached agreements to govern the Provincial Councils of Tarragona, Lleida and Barcelona together. ERC joined the government of this last corporation days after Lluïsa Moret had been elected president and after vehemently denying any possible alliance in that institution.

“They have not called us and there is no meeting in sight,” explains the PSC spokesperson, Alícia Romero. Socialists and members of the Department of Economy met on July 6 to take stock of the budget agreement that they closed in March and at that meeting there was no reference to the new accounts. Romero then lamented the slowness and lack of agility of the Government to execute the budgets, giving as an example the delay in the tender for the Tordera desalination plant or the retroactive transfer of the increase in social rates. The Government makes a very different reading and maintains that it has already executed 50% of the measures. One of its main commitments has been the signing of the expansion of the B-40. With the commons, for the moment, the Government has not carried out polls. In any case, the agreement on the Congress Table is today the first step on a path that will be prolonged and that would be completed if Pedro Sánchez obtains the investiture.

Together’s option

The option launched by the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, for Junts to be the preferred partner is still open. A year ago the neoconvergent formation refused to support them because their departure from the Government was still fresh, after Aragonès dismissed the then vice-president, Jordi Puigneró. There were, however, members of the party who defended this support, considering that the basis for its elaboration had come from Junts, which until its departure from the Administration controlled the Finances of the Generalitat, through Jaume Giró.

