Support for the first Meta Quest is ending soon: At the beginning of last year, the production of features and applications for the headset was stopped, but starting from August 31st, bug fixes and security updates will also be missing.

This means, the company clarified, that if any vulnerabilities in the device were discovered in the future, the data stored within it would be at risk of compromise and it would be impossible to recover them.

The official statement released by Meta is quite concise and reads: “We would like to inform you that starting August 31, 2024 we will no longer provide bug fixes or security updates for Meta Quest 1.”