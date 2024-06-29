Support for the first Meta Quest is ending soon: At the beginning of last year, the production of features and applications for the headset was stopped, but starting from August 31st, bug fixes and security updates will also be missing.
This means, the company clarified, that if any vulnerabilities in the device were discovered in the future, the data stored within it would be at risk of compromise and it would be impossible to recover them.
The official statement released by Meta is quite concise and reads: “We would like to inform you that starting August 31, 2024 we will no longer provide bug fixes or security updates for Meta Quest 1.”
How to behave?
According to what Meta reported, “It will still be possible to download new apps and continue to use existing ones as long as they are supported by their developers”, similar to any other electronic device declared obsolete.
The abandonment of the headset, launched in 2019, is an inevitable move for Meta, which nevertheless said it was “excited about the future of the Meta Quest platform”, and that it looks forward to being able to offer its users other revolutionary mixed reality experiences.
In light of these developments, it is clear and obvious what the recent announcement from the Beat Saber developers was linked to, who stopped support for the first Meta Quest to focus on more high-performance devices.
