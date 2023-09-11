Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 17:09

The chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, said this Sunday (10) that the federal government acted immediately after being asked to help the state of Rio Grande do Sul, hit by heavy rains and flooding since last Monday (4) after the passage of an extratropical cyclone.

Pimenta said that, on Monday (4), the federal government activated the Armed Forces to release lifeboats. “On the part of President Lula and President [Geraldo] Alckmin there was absolute priority from the point of view of our actions. But the federal government acts on demand, on provocation,” he said in a press interview at the University of Vale do Taquari (Univates), in Lajeado (RS), one of the affected cities in the state.

Related news:

“The first provocation we received was about the lifeboats, because the helicopters were unable to reach places that were extremely flooded. That’s on the second [4], close to midnight. The boats were in the São Gabriel (RS) Engineering Battalion. At two o’clock in the afternoon [da terça-feira (5)]were already here in Muçum”, he informed.

Pimenta also stated that he received, on Tuesday morning, the request from the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, for the deployment of helicopters to the affected region. “We immediately contacted the Federal Highway Police, the Minister of Justice [Flávio Dino] made the helicopter available; and then a series of Navy and Army aircraft became available.”

The minister also highlighted that the federal government quickly recognized, in less than 48 hours, 73 requests for emergency situations from municipalities affected by the rains. “[Com o reconhecimento] resources were released for shelter assistance and also for the purchase of cleaning materials”, he said.

Pimenta also said that the federal government received a request for support with food, but the first basic food baskets were only delivered today (10).

“We were asked for support with food and 20,000 basic food baskets were immediately released. The first five thousand arrived today. Unfortunately, we are in the fourth event [de desastre natural] in this year [no estado] and the stock in Rio Grande do Sul has already been used.”

Resources

Earlier, also at Univates, the acting President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (photo), announced that the federal government will provide R$741 million in aid to the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Alckmin highlighted the installation of a field hospital, set up by the Ministry of Health, in Roca Sales (RS), and the work of around 900 military personnel in the region, with helicopters, vessels and equipment from the Forces Armed. The acting president also said that communications were practically reestablished in all affected municipalities.

A bulletin from the RS Civil Defense, released at noon, reported 43 deaths as a result of the rains and 46 missing.