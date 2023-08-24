To the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, Wrapped in a controversy over the unexpected kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso, during the Women’s World Cup award ceremony in Australia and New Zealand, support came from Germany. No one more, no one less than Karl Heinz Rummenigge, one of the legends of world football.

Spain was crowned champion of that contest by beating England. When the ‘red’ players received the commemorative medals, Rubiales held Hermoso by the head and kissed him on the mouth. For completion, he then attempted to slap her tail and smacked her on the small of her back.

From that moment on, criticism rained down on Rubiales, whom they called everything. The apologies he offered through a video were useless. On the contrary, his words exacerbated the objections since he wanted to imply that the kiss was somehow consensual because it was a matter of two adults.

Rummenigge’s support

In the midst of the storm that Rubiales is in, he received the support of Rummenigge. The former player of the German National Team and director of teams like Bayern Munich, when asked about the controversy, said: “We must not exaggerate.”

When you proclaim yourself world champion, well, you get excited. And what he did there was – with all due respect – absolutely okay.

The double world champion as a footballer with Germany in 1982 and 1984, stated in statements to the newspaper As: “When you proclaim yourself world champion, you get emotional. And what he did there was – with all due respect – absolutely okay”.

To justify Rubiales even more, Rummenigge made use of an anecdote that he lived during his playing days. “I remember that when we won the Champions League last time, I got to kiss men, not on the mouth, but with joy,” said the former Teutonic midfielder.

Karl Heinz Rummenigge, right, at the presentation of James Rodríguez when he arrived at Bayern Munich.

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales

The Spanish Government has said that it expects a decision against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Fifa listened to these requests and this Thursday, August 24, opened a disciplinary process against Rubiales.

Rubiales, who according to Relevo journalist Natalia Torrente, asked Hermoso to appear in his apology video, now faces an investigation by international soccer’s governing body.

“President Luis Rubiales begged Jenni Hermoso to go out with him in a video that they would record at the Doha airport, apologizing and explaining what had happened at the awards ceremony,” Torrente revealed.

The journalist said that Rubiales begged the player. “My position is at stake, do it, even for my daughters. I need you to go out with me, ”she asked him.

On the contrary, the player, in a statement, announced that the professional players union, Futpro, will defend her interests.

