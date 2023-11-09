Luis Díaz continues to suffer from the kidnapping of his father from a distance, Luis Manuel, who has now been in the hands of Eln kidnappers for 12 days, who intercepted him near his residence, in the municipality of Barrancas, Guajira.

His tribute in the goal he scored for Liverpool in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town, asking ‘Freedom for Dad’, It went around the world and touched thousands, among them the Nigerian John Obi Mikel.

Luis Díaz makes a special dedication to his father. Photo: Instagram: Cilenis Marulanda / Screenshot

Mikel lived the same situation as Luis Díaz

In this type of situation you have absolutely nothing to do

Why precisely the ex-footballer today? Because he, being a star in his country, He went through the same bitter experience that the Colombian lives today. Mikel recalled that His father was kidnapped twice, first in 2011 and then in the middle of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in both cases by extortionists.

“I identify with Luis Díaz and what he is going through. In this type of situation you have absolutely nothing to do. You just have to wait because they will call you. I know exactly what you’re going through and I hope you stay strong. I know it’s a difficult time for him as a player. I also know what his family is going through,” he said in a conversation with Talksport.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

My father was kidnapped while I was playing with the national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“You have your brothers, you have your mother, you have your sisters and what they are going through is absolutely heartbreaking. “My message to him is to stay strong and do everything you can to make sure your father is freed,” he added.

Mikel understands what it is like to try to compete with that anguish between chest and back, because It happened to him in Russia 2018, a couple of hours of a crucial duel: “My dad was kidnapped while I was playing with the national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and we were about to play against Argentina. Two hours before the game I received a phone call from my brother saying that my father had been kidnapped for the second time in Nigeria. They kidnapped him for the first time and I spoke to the kidnappers and They demanded a lot of money from me, which I finally paid before my father was released,” he confessed.

“But the second time happened while I was playing for my country and I got a phone call from my brother saying dad had been kidnapped again. That was absolutely shocking. The first time was shocking, but the second time was even more shocking because I was about to play in one of the most important games of my life. Just knowing that my dad had been kidnapped again It was absolutely heartbreaking.”, he added.

The population demands the release of ‘Mane’. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO / EFE

At that moment he decided not to tell anyone and only talk to his teammates and coaching staff at the end of the game, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Curiously, Mikel revealed that Chelsea offered him support and that the Russian Roman Abramovich told him that he could send his people to Nigeria to rescue his father, which he did not accept for fear that the extortionists would do something to him.

“I had my dad on the phone crying and saying, ‘Can you give them what they want? Because here they have beaten me and put a gun to my head every time they say they are going to kill me.’ I managed to pay a lot of money to have my father released,” he concluded.

This heartbreaking story is known just now that Díaz is going through this difficult ordeal. In this case, The ELN guerrilla has assured that it will return Luis Manuel Díaz with their own in the next few hours, but they have already been waiting for two days for a release that still has not occurred. A shame that unites two football figures, that no family in the world should suffer.

With information from Futbolred.

