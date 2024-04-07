Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives on April 7 with various requests for a ceasefire and signals from the United States and the United Kingdom that support for his country is not inexhaustible, while the opposition leader Israeli has planned meetings in the United States to call for early elections in Israel and some citizens have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of the state leader. Also today, Israel announced that it is withdrawing its troops from the southern Gaza Strip, not to surrender, but to prepare for future missions, according to the Israeli Defense Minister.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said his country's support for Israel “it is not unconditional” and that must comply with international law.

“We hope that such a proud and successful democracy will comply with international humanitarian law, even when challenged in this way,” he said.

For the British politician, although Israel has the right to defend itself against the threat of the Islamist group Hamas, it must respect the lives of civilians.

The diplomat's statements were collected and published by The Sunday Times newspaper, this April 7, the same day that marks six months since Hamas violently broke into Israel and the response of the Israeli government, with the idea of ​​exterminating Hamas, has led to the siege in the Gaza Strip.

The former prime minister also described “tragic and avoidable” the deaths of the seven members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization a week ago when they were hit by an Israeli attack while carrying out humanitarian operations.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron addresses the media during a statement ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, April 3, 2024. The NATO military alliance on April 4, 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of its founding treaty. in Washington. AFP – KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

These statements occur just as the Biden Government, which has recently joined the global clamor for a ceasefire in Gaza, yesterday said that its support for Israel will depend on that Government's measures to protect Palestinian civilians.

And the internal support for Netanyahu?

Yair Lapid, leader of the Israeli opposition, will meet in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as senior White House officials, according to his Yesh Atid party in X.

The Israeli politician also has a meeting planned with Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority of the US Senate, who He called for early elections in Israel, in addition to accusing Netanyahu of being an “obstacle” to peace in the region.

Request seconded by Lapid, who recently said in a session of the Knesset (Parliament) that in no other country in the world would the Government have remained in power after Netanyahu had initiated his total siege plan against Gaza.

On Saturday, April 6, Lapid said, on Channel 12, that he regrets that Netanyahu's management of the war was collapsing, as well as the close and old link with the United States.

The visible cracks in Israeli politics are not new, they began with the controversial judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu. After the Hamas attack, an emergency bench was consolidated that has made the decisions in recent months.



Archive. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Tel Aviv on Nov. 30, 2023. Blinken told Israeli leaders on Nov. 30 that a temporary truce in its war with Hamas was “producing results” and should continue. AFP – SAUL LOEB

The unrest is also in the streets

The streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa were filled with protesters on Saturday afternoon to demand the Netanyahu's resignation, criticize his actions in the face of the war and demand early elections.

Five people were injured during the protests, one of them was run over by a vehicle, which was apparently driven by a pro-Netanyahu couple.

“The seriously injured woman is conscious. Four broken ribs, bleeding skull and broken teeth. Enough incitement, enough violence, what scum. You have already destroyed enough, leave!”, one of the protest leaders announced on X, Moshe Radman.

Protesters also demanded the release of all hostages, believed to still be held in Gaza.



Police officers work to move protesters off the road, as protesters demand the overthrow of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and the ensuing war in Loop. REUTERS – Ronen Zvulun

Netanyahu remains firm in his position

The prime minister said there will be no ceasefire agreement in Gaza if Hamas does not release all the hostages it is believed to be holding, adding that his country “will not give in to the extreme demands of the Islamists.” Before meeting with his cabinet he said:

I made something clear to the international community: there will be no ceasefire without the return of the kidnapped people. It just won't happen

The 74-year-old politician called for a national union and blamed Iran for having participated during the October 7 attacks against its territory, adding that it is prepared to respond to possible Iranian attacks.

Words that do not seem to resonate much with citizens, who They have called for new protests during the next few days, including relatives of the hostages in captivity.

Israeli Army withdraws from southern Gaza

The Israeli Army announced the withdrawal of its ground troops in the south of the Gaza Strip, including the city of Khan Younis, after four months of intense and deadly attacks in the area, which was initially considered the least dangerous in the enclave.

According to Netanyahu, his troops They have destroyed 19 of the 24 Hamas battalions within the Palestinian enclave. Several commanders would have been killed, as well as militiamen would have been captured.

Regarding the balance of the six months he said:

We destroyed rocket factories, weapons, ammunition and we continue systematically destroying the subsoil in reference to the Hamas tunnels. We are one step away from victory. But the toll taken on us is painful and heartbreaking.

Netanyahu again added that he will not rest until he achieves his goal of completely annihilating Hamas and returning the 133 hostages his government believes are still in captivity.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that troops were withdrawing “to prepare for future missions, including Rafah“.

