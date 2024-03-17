Acquire your own home It is one of the biggest dreams of most employees of the formal system in Mexico, as this ensures a home to offer their loved ones, as well as a personal goal that will provide security of a roof for the rest of their life, however , when employees retire and retire, sometimes they have not finished paying the loanthat is why today we will explain to you what happens.

According to the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), there is a tool that provides support to workers, so that if you are no longer actively working and receive a monthly amount to live, It is important to eliminate expenses that can cause you stress, so we will tell you more about Support for Retirees.

Infonavit Retiree Support is a program that allows pensioners to reduce their monthly pension payment. mortgage loan up to 25% of the pensionmore insurance and commissions, this will allow generating Home loan debt relief and that the beneficiaries can make payments in a calmer and safer manner.

Who can apply for Infonavit Retiree Support?

According to Infonavit, the people who can receive this support are the retired beneficiaries of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) as well as those of Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) that have a current Infonavit credit this regardless of whether it is in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) or in pesos.

as well as those of that have a this regardless of whether it is in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) or in pesos. In addition, pensioners who have already paid their Infonavit credit.

who have already paid their Infonavit credit. In addition to people who have not yet retired, but these beneficiaries have already turned 65 years old and maintain a credit from Infonavit.

How can I apply for Retiree Support?

Enter the Infonavit web portal: infonavit.org.mx

Log in with your CURP and password.

Select the “Request Support for Retirees” option.

Fill out the form and attach the required documents.

Wait for the response from Infonavit.

What are the benefits of Retiree Support?

Reduce your monthly credit payment.

It allows you to have a better quality of life.

It helps you maintain your assets.

What are the requirements for Retiree Support?

Be a pensioner from the IMSS or ISSSTE.

Have a current Infonavit credit.

Not have other credits with Infonavit.

Not be in the judicial collection process

If the beneficiary is interested in applying for this tool and wants to obtain more information, they can access the website of the infonavit.org.mx, as well as you can also communicate through the Infonatel telephone line: 800 008 3900where the service staff can provide you with more information.