This week was marked by several tribute ceremonies to the five French soldiers killed in Mali, in two separate attacks, on December 28 and January 2. Soldiers whose families are accompanied by the army. This care for relatives of soldiers killed in action begins as soon as the death is announced, with a protocol. The head of the regiment, or a military delegate if the family lives further away, comes to the house in full dress. He is accompanied by a social worker, sometimes the mayor, often comrades of the regiment. Last Saturday, Colonel de Saint-Victor, the leader of the 2nd Hussar Regiment learned, by a phone call from Barkhane, that he had lost two of his soldiers, Yvonne Huynh and Loïc Risser. He digests what he calls “a blow to the stomach”, then he goes to see Loïc Risser’s partner. “We put ourselves in our best outfit. It is also the way of presenting the State, the nation. Unfortunately, it is quite mechanical at the beginning before entering into other speeches, simply to say ‘here, in the name of the French nation I offer you all our condolences’, explains the colonel. And that’s where we try to find right away maybe a little word, sometimes silence, learn to listen to the silence, or quite simply put our hand on the shoulder “, he continues.

“There is a need to immediately respond to the expectation of the person who takes the shock.” Colonel of Saint-Victor to franceinfo

A hard moment for this officer, and even more tragic for the families, as for the mother of a soldier killed in Mali, a little over a year ago. Her name is Laetitia Dubet and her 24-year-old son Ronan Pointeau was killed in the Ménaka region by an artisanal mine. She remembers this day of Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the afternoon. “My son had always said to me: ‘you don’t watch TV and as long as no one comes to ring the bell, it’s all fine.’ So there, as soon as I lifted the peephole and I seeing the officers in uniform, I knew what was going on … I immediately said to them: ‘go away, I don’t want to know what you have to say to me’. “

It is after this announcement to the families, and only after, that the death of the soldiers is formalized, by a press release from the Elysee to the media. And then begins the assumption of responsibility by the military institution. La Cabat, the army’s wounded aid cell, which also takes care of bereaved families, manages legal and administrative formalities, repatriation of the body, travel and accommodation of relatives for the various ceremonies, such as those that took place this week. Indispensable support, remembers Laetitia Dubet. “It’s exceptional, we are very, very well surrounded and suddenly we take care of absolutely nothing. Everything is done for us, so we have trouble realizing what is happening to us since we have no steps to take “, she explains.

Since this month of November 2019, the mother of the soldier Ronan Pointeau is always accompanied by the military institution. “Yesterday again, I had Colonel Daviet on the phone. Regularly, when unfortunately there are new accidents, they contact me to find out how I am (…) And I know that if I have the slightest problem or if it doesn’t go well, I can call them. It’s really a human relationship and not precisely administrative “, she explains.

“They say the army is a big family and it is. Both the officers and my son’s colleagues are still very present.” Laetitia Dubet, mother of Brigadier Ronan Pointeau. to franceinfo

Brigadier Ronan Pointeau’s mother has never been tempted to cut all ties with the army by telling herself that the army had taken her son from her. “It was not the army that took my son from me, it was the jihadists. The army accompanied my son in the job he wanted to do. He knew the risks of his job, he told me. was talking about it. I don’t blame the army in any way “, she says.

Cabat today coordinates support for 140 families, on technical, administrative and legal points such as the right to reparations, obtaining the status of wards of the nation for children or employment for war widows. Some families, however, after the shock of mourning, no longer want to deal with the armies, and have cut the link. “Even in this case, we remain available to families, says Colonel Brulé, who heads the Cabat. We’re here to help, to make it happen. “