The majority of Dutch people can agree to an ambitious climate agreement, if a number of conditions are met. For example, the polluting industry must first be taxed before extra measures affect people personally. It is also important that low incomes are protected. Most Dutch people would prefer to see measures such as solar panels on roofs or windmills at sea. That will be revealed on Thursday research by Delft University of Technology among 10,000 Dutch people.

About a quarter of the Dutch have a very strong opinion about climate policy, the report shows. This concerns both strong opponents of additional measures and strong proponents. The other 75 percent would like to support a more ambitious agreement under certain conditions. For example, this group can accept climate measures that affect people personally if it is clearly visible that other options have been applied to the maximum extent. Visibility is important here: roofs that are full of solar panels work better than a plan to realize this in the future. The respondents also find it important that the benefits of a measure exceed the costs.

This Thursday, TU Delft will hand over the results of the research to Ed Nijpels, the chairman of the Climate Agreement Progress Consultation. Then researchers explain the report in the House of Representatives. Parliamentarians had called for more popular support for the Climate Agreement now that the European targets have been tightened. By 2030, CO₂ emissions must be reduced by 55 percent compared to 1990. The current Climate Agreement is not sufficient for this, so additional measures must be taken.