D.he fourth record by the Doors is considered by music lovers to be their weakest. One reason for this are the wind instruments and strings with which the quartet from Los Angeles wanted to refine their songs. Now, for the first time, collectors can test on vinyl whether they can keep up with other recordings without this experiment.

Philipp Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

Because for “Record Store Day”, which was moved from April to this Saturday and two other dates in September and October due to the corona pandemic, this record will be released for the first time in a “stripped” version without any accessories. Just like a recording of David Bowie’s “Soultour” in America in 1974 or “Phaedra” by the German electronic band Tangerine Dream as a double LP with extra material.

According to the organizers, the “biggest one-day music event in the world” traditionally takes place on the third Saturday in April and is intended to serve as a support campaign for independent record stores. On this day, limited records will be sold exclusively in the participating shops and only for the campaign. The range includes various genres, from previously unpublished B-sides to live albums to new editions of old works – everything is included.

There are 458 titles in Germany this year

The German coordinator of the event, Jan Köpke, explains that the German coordinator of the event, Jan Köpke, has rethought after the first move to June in order to prevent a rush of collectors as far as possible. On August 29, September 26 and October 24, three so-called “Street Dates” will take place – without the usual accompanying program such as concerts in the shops and with hygiene rules. The division also benefits the owners, who would have to put up with the consequences of the shop closings at the beginning of the pandemic, says Köpke: “With the new variant, you don’t have to buy the plates at once and you can also buy goods that were not sold on the first day on the other two dates as a Record Store Day product. “

There are 458 titles this year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. 328 releases are planned for August, 69 more will follow in September and 61 in October. In addition, 52 vinyl versions that were originally planned are already on the market. Köpke explains that this is due to the fact that some of the posts were linked to campaigns by the labels. The products are in demand, and correspondingly high prices can sometimes be achieved with them.

Sometimes this also attracts people who have nothing to do with vinyl itself. “We make sure that only record stores take part, because they should benefit from the event,” emphasizes Köpke. There are usually around 250 shops in German-speaking countries. Globally speaking, a good 3,000 took part, according to the event’s website. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland alone, sales in the seven-digit range come together on a normal Record Store Day “at the shop counter”, says Köpke. In the United States, there is again significantly more, since many popular publications come from there and a large part of the print runs are often reserved for the local market.