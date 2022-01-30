In the midst of the difficult situation that the Colombia selection, which is outside the classification zone at world and with a complex panorama, this Sunday the Colombian Football Federation launched a support campaign to the team, which this Tuesday faces Argentina.

From the FCF they want to lower the tension that has been generated after the defeat against Peru on Friday, which generated criticism and even whistles from the fans in the Metropolitan.

support campaign

The campaign says: “When we are united, TOGETHER WE MAKE IT. It’s time to believe. Come on team, GO COLOMBIA,” says the message, with the numeral #YoMeMonto.

The campaign is related to a message that the footballer left on his Instagram account Juan Fernando Quintero, who came out to support the team after the recent defeat.

This campaign coincides with the strategy of the Colombian National Team of putting the captains David Ospina Y Falcao garcia to face in the last press conference.

The two referents took the opportunity to leave a message to the country, so that they support the team at this time, and so that hope of being able to qualify for the World Cup is not lost.

On Tuesday, against Argentina, it is mandatory to win to recover the ground lost at home against the Peruvians.

The team needs to end the losing streak of 6 games without a win and without scoring.

