Uddhav targeted Kangana Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is the first name among the people standing against Kangana. Uddhav had recently targeted Kangana amid the rebellion of Kangana from Shiv Sena. In his statement, Uddhav said that some people are not grateful to the city that has given them work. Earlier, Kangana had described the city of Mumbai as PoK.

Sanjay Raut and Kangana’s feud Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut is in the lead role in the ongoing battle with Kangana Ranaut. Recently, Kangana accepted the challenge of coming to Mumbai only on the statement of Shiv Sena leader Raut. At the same time, Raut had tweeted a tweet to Kangana.

Devendra Fadnavis posted a video supporting Kangana

Pawar with Kangana, said – many illegal constructions NCP President Sharad Pawar indirectly said on the matter that Kangana was given unnecessary publicity. Pawar said that BMC demolished Kangna’s house and gave him a chance to speak unnecessarily. There are many illegal constructions in Mumbai city, so why was action taken only at Kangana’s office.

Ramdas Athawale promises security to Kangana Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister and Chief of the Republican Party of India in Maharashtra, promised security to Kangana. On Wednesday, his party workers stood at the Mumbai airport to support and protect Kangana Ranaut. Earlier on Tuesday, Athawale had said that when Kangana Ranaut enters Mumbai on the 9th, RPI workers from the airport to her house will be posted under her protection.

Sanjay Nirupam of Congress also said – Action in a spirit of vengeance Shiv Sena’s ally Congress also questioned the Uddhav government on the issue of sabotage in Kangana office. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, an ally of the Uddhav government, wrote in a tweet after the BMC action, ‘Was Kangana’s office illegal or a way to demolish her? Because the High Court considered the action to be wrong and stayed immediately. He termed this action as vengeance. Politics is very young. Somehow the demolition of Shiv Sena should not start in an office affair.

Anupam Kher’s support to Kangana Anupam Kher questioned the BMC action after the action at Kangana Ranaut’s office on Wednesday. Apart from this, Kher in one of his tweets, while supporting Kangana, also described the action of BMC as wrong.

Amid the ongoing feud between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, many people are showing their opposition and favor. Most of the people who are part of the BJP or its supporting faction are supporting Kangana. At the same time, many people are seen with Kangana in Mahaghadi parties of Maharashtra. It also includes Sharad Pawar, the head of the pro-government NCP.