From: Lea Winkler

The Green Party’s federal executive board has unanimously announced its resignation. Ricarda Lang, her party’s political high-flyer, has suffered a bitter setback.

Berlin – The entire Green Party executive board, including co-chairs Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, are resigning en masse. The two announced this in a short press statement on Wednesday in Berlin. In order to continue to “make good politics for peace, for freedom, for justice, for prosperity and for climate protection,” change is needed. A new executive board is now to be elected at the upcoming party conference in Wiesbaden.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Lang stressed that “new faces” were needed to lead the party out of the crisis. The decision was difficult, but with a view to the 2025 federal election, the necessary consequences had been drawn.

Ricarda Lang: political high-flyer faces insults online

Ricarda Lang has been involved with the Greens since she was 18. She got her start in politics with the Green Youth, whose federal spokesperson she became in 2017. She finished her law studies without graduating – but she was elected to the German Bundestag in 2021 and just one year later she took over the party chairmanship of Alliance 90/The Greens. A remarkable career for the 30-year-old.

The young woman is considered to be talented. Nevertheless, Lang’s leadership position in the party was not without controversy. Critics doubted whether she was the right choice for the top spot. In addition to her sensational faux pas in a TV show with Markus Lanz, when she did not know how high the average pension is in Germanydebates about her body repeatedly made headlines.

Ricarda Lang (Greens) has been criticized in the past because of her body (archive photo). © Political-Moments/Imago

The PR expert Alexandra von Rehlingen had interviewed the politician in a now deleted Instagram-Post, for example, was referred to as a “green bin”. There was a discussion about this. They made up again. But the comments section under Lang’s X or Instagram posts are also full of insulting statements about her weight and appearance.

Solidarity within the party with the party leadership faded – content was neglected

The discussions about Lang’s body also became a point of contention within the party. “Ricarda keeps forcing us into debates about body shaming and feminism. We no longer have time to talk about our issues,” says a critical voice from the Green Party, according to Time OnlineOverall, solidarity with the Green Party leadership is dwindling.

The regional associations felt abandoned by the party leadership, reports Time OnlineThe fact that the Greens are being blamed for high energy prices and economic weakness is particularly frustrating for those who see themselves as early warning lights of these developments. The accusation: the federal leadership has watched for far too long and too passively as these negative narratives were able to spread in society.

Disastrous election results in the state elections: words of praise for the resignation of Lang and Nouripour

The resignation of Lang and Nouripour comes as a surprise to the party, but it is not a shock. In the last state elections in Thuringia and Brandenburg, the Greens were thrown out of the state parliament, and in Saxony the party only just managed to clear the five percent hurdle. In the polls on Monday, the Greens were still at 9.5 percent – and thus in single figures for the first time in seven years. The resignation of Nouripour and Lang is probably directly related to the disastrous election results in the state elections in Brandenburg.

The Greens’ Minister of Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia, Mona Neubaur, praised the move by the two chairmen when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA“It is a distinction that she is taking this step – in responsibility for the party – independently and confidently.” Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck spoke of a “great service to the party”.

Ricarda Lang resigns as Green Party leader – position was “privilege and honor”

In addition to the press conference in Berlin, Lang published videos on the X platform to explain the reasons for her resignation. She wants the party to be positioned for “the future of the country and the future of Europe. For me it was always important that I did not stick to one chair, that I did not hold office for the sake of the office or as an end in itself, but because I am convinced that I can make the best contribution to the green political project there.”

Her position as party leader was “a privilege and an honor. But for me it was always also an obligation to take responsibility. And responsibility not for myself, but for this party.” She wanted to take responsibility with her resignation in order to enable a “fresh start for the party.” (lw)