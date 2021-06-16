The MotoGP is back this week, with the German GP. And the appointment with MotoG-Podcast is back, the talk on the world of motorcycles, which on this occasion sees the guest of Paolo Ianieri and Zoran Filicic, Livio Suppo, the former project manager of Ducati world champion with Casey Stoner and then team principal of the Honda HRC.

A hot episode, in which Suppo first reveals the only assignment that could make him want to return to the world of GPs, then thoroughly analyzes the situation of Marc Marquez and above all of Honda, in full technical and results crisis. With not exactly tender judgments towards Alberto Puig, the former pilot and driver manager, who replaced the Turin after his farewell to Tokyo. But we also talk about safety, how Fabio Quartararo is leaving his mark on this World Championship and what he would do to expand the presence of riders to as many nations as possible.