“The MotoGP is missing a character, a champion, if someone different wins every year, people will start to think that winning is easy and the championship will lose its charm”. Like this James Augustine recently he has once again expressed his concern about a topic he has addressed several times, namely the fact that without Marc Marquez the MotoGP has lost the rider capable of driving the championship on a media level.

Valentino Rossi’s farewell amplified this lack of personalities and charismatic figures. Livio Suppo, Suzuki team manager, agrees with the motorcycling legend from Bergamo: “The only rider who has a bit of glamor is Fabio Quartararo. Marc Marquez can be added if they work well on communication. It’s crazy how most of these pilots are married with kids. This pushes them to be more relaxed and there is no James Hunt image of the playboy that always works”said Suppo interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport.

Jorge Lorenzo with regard to a starting grid without rivalry, he underlined that with social networks, drivers think a lot about their image. “Fake friendships to hunt for likes on Instagram”, the thesis of the five-time world champion. Livio Suppo also underlined another problem of the current MotoGP, namely that of being Spanish and Italian-powered. “There are too many Italians and Spaniards who are going strong – he added – welcome that Fabio is French, consequently the interest in France has grown a lot. If the Turkish Razgatlioglu arrives in two years, he would be perfectMotoGP needs to internationalise”.

As always, in 2023 the most numerous group of riders on the grid will still be the Spanish one, with ben ten Iberian passport pilots, to which are added the six Italian riders (Bagnaia, Bastianini, Marini, Bezzecchi, Morbidelli and Di Giannantonio), Quartararo and Zarco representing France and Oliveira for Portugal. On the other hand, the presence of Japanese riders is unusually scarce, with only Takaaki Nakagami not only as the only Japanese, but also as the only Asian on the grid, obviously barring other entries from now to the next few months. Even in the premier class, the list of continents will stop at a total of four, with Oceania represented by Jack Miller and Africa by Brad Binder.