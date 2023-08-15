Energy company Vandebron will impose an extra levy on owners of solar panels when they supply excess power to the grid. According to the electricity and gas supplier, this amounts to 10 to 20 euros per month for the average customer. The exact costs depend on the amount of solar power that the customer returns, with a maximum of 46 euros per month, Vandebron said on Tuesday.

For new customers Vandebron’s cost increase immediately, for existing customers this happens with the first revision of their contract, in many cases on 1 October. Four questions about the cost increase, which may be copied by more energy companies.

1 Why is the relatively small Vandebron taking this particular step?

Many customers of this subsidiary of market leader Essent have solar panels on their roofs. Of the 180,000 energy buyers at Vandebron, 70,000 have solar panels. That is 40 percent and therefore much more than average. In the Netherlands, more than a quarter of the eight million homes have panels. This means that Vandebron is more affected than its competitors by the extra costs (more about this later) as a result of the explosive growth of customers with solar panels.

According to comparison site Keuze.nl, more suppliers are now indirectly charging additional costs for solar panels. This is done, for example, by not giving people with solar panels ‘cashback’ (a welcome discount of 150 to 200 euros). According to the energy comparator this includes Coolblue and Budget Energie.

2 What are the extra costs for solar panels?

Solar power is often produced at times when rates on the wholesale market are low because solar and wind ensure high production. At times, prices can even be negative.

The energy companies receive cheap power from their customers on sunny days and are then obliged to supply the same amount of power back if the customer – the owner of the solar panels – requests it later. For example, when television is being watched in a lit house in the evening and the dishwasher is doing its job. That electricity can be more expensive for the energy company at that time, because it comes from a gas-fired power station, for example. This obligation to ‘return’ the electricity at a later time arises from the so-called net metering scheme, which has been under discussion for some time.

In addition, imminent power surpluses result in an extra cost item. The electricity that is not used is fed back into the grid, which must be kept in balance. This leads to so-called imbalance costs that the energy company incurs and in practice passes on to all its customers. So also to the people who do not have solar panels and thus subsidize the panels of others.

“In this transition, it is important that we are transparent about which costs are incurred where, and also about what customers can do themselves to consume as efficiently as possible,” says financial director Kim Verdouw in an explanation. She does not rule out that people at Vandebron will leave because of this. “It is possible that people switch because of this, but every energy supplier takes measures against this problem in a certain way.”

3 Is this step unexpected?

Not quite, energy suppliers have been trying for some time to limit costs by supplying energy back. Last year, for example, many companies already reduced the so-called feed-in fee. For example, the statutory fee at Eneco went from 56 to 9 cents per kilowatt hour. Owners of solar panels receive this compensation when they produce more electricity in a year than they consume. This does not concern many households, but it was another illustration of the fact that energy companies are looking more critically at the costs of solar power.

The aforementioned net metering scheme has been under fire in politics for years. The net metering – the offsetting of solar power against the power that is supplied when the sun is not shining – is in practice a subsidy scheme, because no tax is levied on that power. Because the panels have fallen sharply in price, the payback period has become shorter, which is why many politicians want to phase out net metering. At the beginning of this year, the House of Representatives voted for a reduction and a complete termination in 2031, but it is unclear whether the Senate will also agree to this.

4 Is it still worth installing solar panels?

According to Vandebron, it is, despite this new levy, which can amount to 240 euros per year. “People with solar panels do indeed get a little less benefit,” says Verdouw. “But they are still a lot better off than people without.”

The latter also depends on developments that are currently difficult to predict. Due to the recent energy crisis, the average electricity price has risen, making panels even more attractive. But the growth of sustainable energy can eventually lead to lower prices at more times of the day, which will only increase the costs of the energy companies. Last month was in the Netherlands according to energy generation, viz 60 percent of the electricity is already sustainable, compared to 46 percent a year earlier. In addition, as stated, it is not yet certain whether the net metering scheme will be phased out.

Furthermore, it is still unclear to the owner of solar panels how high the costs of supplying solar power back will be in his case. Vandebron speaks of an average of 10 to 20 euros. A year ago, Milieu Centraal calculated that solar panels will pay for themselves in seven years, even if the net metering scheme is abolished, which is still lucrative. The independent information office assumed an average annual yield of 510 euros over 25 years for ten panels facing south.

Furthermore, the efficiency of solar panels also depends on the amount of solar power that is directly purchased by the customer, without it entering the grid. “People used to try to use it at night because of the lower rates, but nowadays solar power is cheaper in the middle of the day,” says Verdouw. “Charging the electric car is the most effective, but also turning on the dishes or the washing machine at the right time is good.”