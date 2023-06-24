WA few days before North Korea’s latest spy satellite launch failure, a secret group of journalists operating in the country announced that North Korea was in the middle of the “barley hump”. This is what reporters from the Rimjin Gang, who work with local informants, call the annual period of food shortages.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

It begins when the harvest from the autumn of the previous year has been used up and one has to wait until the corn harvest in the next early autumn before the supplies can be replenished on one’s own.

Reports of starving North Koreans have increased this year. North Korea specialist Martyn Williams, citing refugees, reports that no normal household in the country has uninterrupted electricity, and sometimes not at all for days. Kim Jong-un’s regime apparently continues to accept this in order to use the available resources primarily for the strategic missile and nuclear weapons program. Just last week, the regime again fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.