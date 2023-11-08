It is a source of local pride: the European distribution center for the F-35 in Woensdrecht, in Southwest Brabant. ‘Woensdrecht Air Base plays in the Champions League’, was the headline in the newspaper BN De Stemthat in 2019 was able to take a look at the brand new logistics center. Three thousand square meters of storage space for spare parts for F-16 fighter jets, Apache, NH90 and Chinook helicopters and – increasingly important – the F-35.

In 2017, the US Department of Defense chose the Netherlands as one of three locations from which spare parts for the F-35 will be distributed. The award was the reward for the active Dutch participation in the F-35 program. In 2002, the Netherlands invested 800 million dollars in what was then called the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). In exchange for participating in the development phase of the JSF, the Dutch business community could look forward to billions in orders, the government promised. More than two decades later, the supply of approximately 500 F-35 fighter aircraft in the European region is provided by the Dutch company OneLogistics from the logistics center at Woensdrecht Air Base.

Bolts and nuts

Few people would have realized at the time that the distribution of nuts and bolts for the F-35 fighter plane would be at odds with Dutch arms export policy.

Now the war in Gaza has suddenly brought the distribution center in Woensdrecht into the center of attention. Israel also obtains spare parts for its F-35 fleet from the Netherlands. Like the other partners, the Israelis do this under a general export license with number NL009: ‘Export and transit to parties affiliated with the F-35 Lightning II program’. This means that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have to issue a separate permit for each delivery.

In daily practice, there is a continuous flow of parts from the US and other countries (also Dutch made) to Woensdrecht, and from there to Tel Aviv.

Missiles and hacking software

The question, however, is whether the Netherlands is not going against its own arms export policy. It states that the export of military goods is almost always rejected if the receiving country “human rights or international humanitarian law” violates. Foreign Ministry officials feared that this may be the case as the Israeli air force carries out massive bombing of densely populated Gaza, killing more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. In an advice to the outgoing ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs, CDA) and Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade, VVD), officials warned of the risk of “serious violations of humanitarian law of war” being committed with the F-35s for which the Netherlands supplies parts. . Yet the ministers decided not to intervene – the political damage of stopping exports would be too great.

The Netherlands has traditionally been one of Israel’s closest allies. Moreover, Israel is an important partner in the field of security: whether it concerns intelligence or weapons.

For example, the Netherlands purchased Israeli Spike LR anti-tank missiles and the CV90 armored vehicles are being modernized with the Israeli ‘Iron Fist’ system that can neutralize anti-tank missiles. Defense also plans to purchase Israeli Puls rocket artillery for 305 million euros – and not the American Himars system, which caused a stir in Ukraine. The manufacturer of the Puls missiles, the Israeli defense agglomerate Elbit, also supplied the tap rooms for the Dutch police, which have had major technical problems for years. Israel is also at the forefront of hacking software development, where The Dutch AIVD also likes to use it.

The Dutch-Israeli ties in the field of security are so close that both countries concluded a treaty in 2021 on the legal status of soldiers on each other’s territory, a so-called Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). The treaty should make it easier to cooperate militarily, such as the mutual use of each other’s training areas or the exchange of knowledge.

The treaty was ratified by the House of Representatives last year, but the Senate still has to vote on it.

The business community has already taken a step further. A subsidiary of Elbit has been located at Woensdrecht Air Base for years. The company maintains F-16s and F-35s – also from the Netherlands.