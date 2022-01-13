The supply of owner-occupied homes fell sharply in the fourth quarter of last year. There were more than 33 percent fewer houses for sale in the Netherlands compared to the same period a year earlier, according to figures from real estate association NVM. In Amsterdam, the supply even decreased by 38 percent. The association does not name a reason for the limited supply.

“It looks like a piece of twisted gramophone record, but also this quarter we see that the possibilities to buy a house in the municipality of Amsterdam have decreased again”, chairman Jerry Wijnen of the Makelaarsvereniging Amsterdam (MVA) responds to the figures. “Many capital city residents move to other cities and towns completely against their will.”

The fact that the housing market is overstrained is also apparent from the sales prices. Just over 80 percent of all houses in the Netherlands are sold above the asking price, in Amsterdam over 82 percent. The final sales prices have risen by more than 20 percent in a year. The average sales price of a home for sale in the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of last year was 438,000 euros. In Amsterdam that was 602,000 euros.

Political choices

“Recently, many parties have been blamed for the stalling of the housing market: real estate agents, the media and even the elderly, but the cause really lies with the choices made by politicians,” says Wijnen. He calls on both local politicians and the new cabinet to take action. “Nobody is waiting for paper solutions for the stage anymore. Let’s stop pointing at others who are doing it wrong and start solving the problem now.”

In the coalition agreement It is stated that “housing construction will be accelerated to around 100,000 homes per year.” The aim is that “at least two-thirds of these will become affordable rental homes and owner-occupied homes.” There is also “special attention for starters, seniors and middle incomes.”

Due to staff shortages in the construction sector, experts are seriously questioning the ambitious targets. Hugo de Jonge (CDA) is responsible for the implementation of the plans as the new Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning.