The National Platform in Defense of the Transport Sector does not foresee new mobilizations until knowing the result of the meetings that the representatives of the autonomous transporters maintain with the Ministry. Although the majority employers in the sector, the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC), was satisfied with the latest proposal from the central government last Friday, the small workers -represented by the Platform- considered it insufficient and decided to continue with the protests that they were developed in the highways and avenues of the main localities of the Region.

“People are very tired,” they expose from the Platform, “but if no change occurs, concentrations will return.” In this sense, they do not clarify if they would be carried out in the form of caravans of vehicles, as happened last week, or if protests of another type will take place. In any case, it will be necessary to know in advance if the new Government offer convinces carriers.

Due to the relative return to normality of the logistics sector, the rest of the areas threatened by its paralysis recover the usual operation. This is the case of supermarkets in the Region. If a few days ago they recognized “gaps in the shelves of specific products and brands”, now they breathe with the “normalization of the situation”.

Three Civil Guard patrols continued at the Alums roundabout and for the first time in 15 days the traffic was fluid



fish and beef



It should be remembered that, although there was no serious problem of food shortages, greater difficulties were detected in certain foods. This was reflected in supermarkets and stores in relation to the supply of dairy products -in some cases with limited sales of milk-, water, cereals and pasta, as less merchandise arrived. The hotel industry also suffered from a shortage of some fresh products, especially fish and beef.

Yesterday, from the Association of Supermarkets of the Region of Murcia (Asumur) they explained that, like “when there are restrictions on supply, they take time to be noticed” at the counters due to intermediate warehouses and the security ‘stock’, ” the same thing happens in reverse”; that is, supplies take time to replenish. From these establishments they now transmit “tranquility” and hope to remain so. However, they point out that “it will depend on whether there are any developments in the transport sector throughout the week.”

In Cartagena, the movement of goods in the Valle de Escombreras and the port began to return to normal yesterday, after two weeks of collapse due to the strike of carriers. In the roundabout at the entrance to what is one of the largest energy poles in Spain, the pickets ceased to have a presence.

Three Civil Guard patrols continued throughout the day at the Alums roundabout, to prevent the action of the strikers and, for the first time in fifteen days, truck traffic was fluid. This facilitated their entry to the companies, to recharge fuel and gas, and to the Escombreras wharf, to dispose of other merchandise, such as cereal.

The ships unload



According to sources from the Cartagena Port Authority, at the close of this edition there was no ship anchored and waiting to unload due to the carriers’ strike. The four that were there last Friday –the ‘Elena’, with coke, the ‘Maers Cumulus’, with diesel oil, the ‘MRC Hatice Ana’, with soybean oil, and the ‘African Goshawk’, with sulphate– managed to enter port to download. Other consequences of this strike is that the unloading of solid bulk has been reduced by between 80% and 90% and the container line to the Canary Islands has not made the last two trips.