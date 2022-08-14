The Argentine prepares assists and crosses to trigger the Serbian striker who is exalted at home: 4 goals in 8 games at the Stadium, the last to Lazio

Angel Di Maria’s first time at the Allianz Stadium will be in the heat of August 15th, in an unusual evening that is not usually dedicated to football in Italy but this year, with the winter World Cup looming, it’s all a bit special . Dusan Vlahovic’s first time was in the middle of winter, in the cold of February in Piedmont: 2-0 at Verona with the Serbian striker’s goal unlocking the game. Massimiliano Allegri sent him on the field a few days after his landing in Turin, unusual for a coach who always has a thousand cautions with new players, even more so if they are young. Di Maria became Juventus more than a month ago and had all the pre-season to settle in and demonstrate that this team cannot do without him, of the quality so much invoked by the Juventus coach that the Lady needs to catch up with the best. of A. Dusan and Angel had little time to find a couple affinity, given that the number 9 missed the first two tests of the US tour because he was recovering after his groin pain. Di Maria has already given him assists that did not turn into goals, Vlahovic is still looking for the first goal of the season and if he arrived on the day of the first he would be the top. Together they will try to relaunch the ambitions of a Juventus that is part of a parchment and orphan of the star Pogba, but has the declared objective of returning to fight for the Scudetto. See also Why hasn't Riqui Puig succeeded in succeeding at Barcelona like Gavi or Nico?

flair and imagination – Dusan is the man chosen by the Juventus management to start the new course, the symbol of Juventus of the present and of the future, tough and pugnacious, with the same DNA as the Lady. A cyborg programmed to achieve perfection. One is tall and muscular, the other (Di Maria) is slippery and unpredictable, all numbers, refinement and fantasy. The Fideo suggests, Dudu (nickname chosen by Pogba, which Dusan doesn’t mind) ends. Their characteristics are perfect for completing each other on the pitch and giving joys to Juventus fans.

fideo friend – Di Maria from 2010 to today is the third player to have provided more assists in the top 5 European leagues, better than him only Messi and Muller have done. In the last season with PSG the Argentine had a much higher than average performance for assists, created chances and crosses, what Juventus lacked. He is the perfect player for Allegri, who loves to leave ample freedom to the offensive department: Fideo starts from the right to be able to return on the left, his strong foot, but he is used to moving on the whole front of the attack. His mission is to find spaces in which to slip in to create numerical superiority and draw perfect trajectories to put his teammates in front of the goal. We saw him externally in the 4-3-3 but also a finisher behind DV9 and this is how Allegri could field him tomorrow night, in a 4-4-1-1 that guarantees more certainty in an emergency phase. See also FC Barcelona-Galatasaray: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, forecast and possible alignments

home factor – Vlahovic knows how to take advantage of Di Maria’s special attention towards him, the numbers say that in the last season between Fiorentina and Juventus in every single match he made double the shots on target compared to the average of the forwards and has a goal percentage of 26 %, much higher than the average role (18%). At the Stadium, three months ago, Dusan built his last center, before dedicating the summer to treating himself to get rid of groin pain. The air of home has a decidedly beneficial effect on him: in the last two years he has been the top scorer in A home games (27 goals in 37 home games, including 4 in 8 with Juventus). When Di Maria kissed the Champions won with Real 8 years ago, Vlahovic was still in the youth sector of Partizan. Tomorrow against Sassuolo a new path will begin for both of them. Together they want to win, which is why they chose Juventus See also Luis Díaz shines and the Liverpool fans sing: 'He has us crazy!'

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 08:26)

