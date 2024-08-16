Home policy

Ukrainian President Selenskyj reports on the situation at the front. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Russian troops are doing everything in their power to expand their territorial gains in the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military is resisting this and is reporting successes in its advance into Russian territory.

Kiev – Given the increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kiev is now paying close attention to the defense around the Donbass. “Toretsk and Pokrovsk, most of the Russian attacks are taking place there,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. “Everything that is needed now.” However, Zelensky did not provide any information on whether additional troops had also been deployed to the heavily contested areas.

Regarding the attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions around the Donbass, the General Staff in Kiev announced in the evening that there had been 68 battles since the beginning of the day. According to the situation report, the focus of the fighting was once again the towns of Toretsk and Pokrovsk, which have been fought over for weeks. The Russian soldiers were reportedly supported by fighter planes in their attacks.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military operation in the western Russian region of Kursk is still going well. “There is a new advance,” he said, without giving any further details. The town of Sudzha, not far from the border, is now completely under Ukrainian control. In addition, other towns and settlements have been captured, over 80 in total. This and similar statements from both sides on the war can hardly be independently verified.

The small town of Sudzha is located just a few kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Before the war, the town had just under 6,000 inhabitants and is the administrative center of the Sudzha district. Now it will become the seat of the first Ukrainian military command on Russian territory. According to Kiev’s wishes, Major General Eduard Moskalev is to ensure law and order in the occupied parts of western Russia.

Civilians in the combat zone near Kursk receive relief supplies. (Archive photo) © —/XinHua/dpa

During the fighting, Ukrainian troops allegedly took more prisoners of war. Zelensky welcomed this as “further access to the exchange fund,” since Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange prisoners of war. Accordingly, an unspecified strategy for the next exchange, including lists, was drawn up at the meeting of the Stavka, the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces.

Selenskyj announces action against traitors

The Ukrainian head of state also announced tougher action against so-called traitors. “Anyone who serves (Kremlin chief Vladimir) Putin or justifies his war or helps evil does not deserve to keep everything with which the Ukrainian state has honored him or her,” said Zelensky. This applies to traitors who fled to Russia after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, as well as to collaborators in wartime, in short: “all criminals who serve the Russian state.”

All titles and awards from Ukraine must be revoked, not only by a declaratory decision to revoke them, but also by law, demanded Zelensky. Draft laws to this effect have already been submitted to parliament.

Russian generals feel they are preferred targets

According to the leadership in Moscow, Russian generals feel that they are preferred targets of the Ukrainian armed forces when they visit the occupied territories of Ukraine. “They are a coveted target,” said Russian Deputy Interior Minister Vladimir Kubyshko at a meeting in Moscow, according to the state agency Tass. As soon as a general appears in the occupied territories, the Ukrainian side begins espionage activities to determine their location, which is then followed by rocket attacks.

They are a preferred target of the Ukrainians: Russian generals. (Archive photo) © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

In fact, the electronic reconnaissance of the Ukrainian armed forces appears to be specifically looking for command posts and headquarters of the Russian army in order to eliminate them. So far, at least six Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side claims to have killed at least a dozen. dpa