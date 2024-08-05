Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Well prepared: Russian soldiers unload armored personnel carriers during a maneuver in Belarus at the beginning of the Ukraine war. In the future, supplies for the occupying army in Crimea will be transported via a new railway line – half of which is already operational (archive photo). © Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus/AFP

The way is clear for a new offensive: Crimea is being reconnected to Russia via a route north of the Sea of ​​Azov. Supplies are rolling in.

Mariupol – “Quietly and secretly, without announcements and red ribbons, the railway was put into operation,” said Petro Andrjuschenko – a black day for the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, as the KyivPost reported. The still contested city in the Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine now has a railway connection. Laid by Vladimir Putin. To improve his position in the Ukraine war. For Ukraine, this means that Russia’s troops can bring in even more people and even more material much more quickly. This makes a new Russian offensive in the coming year more likely.

The railway connection has probably become necessary because Russia is increasingly losing control of the Kerch and Crimean bridges, which is causing difficulties in supplying Russian troops in the occupied territories. Russia therefore wants to be able to bypass the Sea of ​​Azov to the north: by means of a railway line between the Russian Rostov-on-Don and the Crimea via the Isthmus of Dzhankoi. “The Ukrainian army assumes that this railway network will be put into operation this year and will play a key role in the invader’s military logistics,” writes the Spanish newspaper The Pais.

Putin’s weak flank: No trucks, no supplies, no bridge, no offensive

The first section between Rostov and Mariupol now seems to have been completed, as the Kyiv Post “Similar to the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, the logistics of today’s Russian army is based on rail transport,” reports the ZDF“The Soviet and Russian armies therefore always preferred to conduct offensive operations along railway lines in order to ensure an uninterrupted flow of logistics,” write political analysts Christian Mölling and András Rácz.

“The goal is to bring death through a thousand cuts.”

“Tavrida-2” is to be the name of this new railway line, as Denis Chistikow El Pais According to Ukrainian officials for the occupied territories of Crimea, the route will be at least 500 kilometers long and will serve as an alternative route connecting Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014, with Russian territory. Due to the various drone and cruise missile attacks by Ukraine on the Crimean bridge, this route has apparently become too unsafe for Russian supplies.

However, Dmytro Pletenchuk had El Pais mentioned that less than a quarter of the Russian supplies actually go over the bridge. The majority go over the ferry connection – which, however, is also repeatedly under fire, as the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy explained. After the Ukraine had sunk four Russian landing ships used as ferries and the supply of the occupying troops in Crimea seemed to be acutely endangered, an alternative had to be found, as Mölling and Rácz report.

Russia’s alternative to the Kerch Bridge: Half of the railway line is finished

However, the future route offers two other inherently important advantages: firstly, the northern route to the front lines will be a good 200 kilometres shorter; secondly, a destroyed route is easier to restore than a damaged bridge. “This could pose a serious problem for us,” Kirill Budanov told the British magazine National Security NewsThe spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is looking forward to the opening of the route with dread. Construction has already progressed about 200 kilometers to Mariupol, so it is approaching half the distance.

“I am sure that the Russians will be able to complete the railway line before the end of the year,” Dmytro Pletenchuk told the magazine Ukrainian National News (UNN)“at least from Rostov-on-Don to the Isthmus of Dzhankoi” – according to him, Russia would have thus established a connection between Crimea and the occupied territories in the province of Kherson.

Ukraine sees itself as successful: Russia admits that the Kerch Bridge is lost

The over-reliance on the railway for large-scale troop deployments appears to have been one of Russia’s biggest stumbling blocks in this war, wrote Emily Ferris at the very beginning of the failed “special operation” that instead grew into a devastating war. The army failed to capture key logistical hubs in Ukraine, such as the city of Kharkiv, in order to seize the local railway infrastructure and use it for its own transport in order to advance quickly into territory to be occupied, the analyst at the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) wrote.

“Tavrida-2” is now expected to be under construction for a year and will apparently iron out the old mistakes as quickly as possible. The possible findings from the project are different, such as National Security News reported. Dmitri Pletentschuk sees this as a possible success of Ukrainian actions against the Kerch Bridge: “The railway along the ‘land corridor’ is actually an admission by the Russian occupiers that the Crimean bridge is doomed. They are looking for a way to protect themselves because they know that sooner or later they will have a problem,” says the naval spokesman.

The new bridge to Crimea: Possible sign of a Russian offensive in 2025

But the problem lies primarily on the side of Ukraine, believes Michael Clarke: The analyst of the RUSI rather suspects “that the new railway line is a possible sign that Russia is preparing logistically for a future offensive in 2025,” as the National SecurityNews Ukraine will probably have little choice but to continue to rely on guerrilla tactics. “We must wear down the enemy,” National SecurityNews For example, Sergei Brachuk emphasized that logistics is the enemy’s resource, the Ukrainian military spokesman philosophized.

Shortly after the outbreak of war, the magazine Forbes identified: “The Russian army ran out of reliable supply trucks months ago. Since there are no trucks, the army is tied to its final stops,” wrote author David Axe. This weakness runs like a thread through the Ukraine war. With its superiority in drones, Ukraine is also destroying Russian columns long before they reach their destinations.

Ukraine’s great hope: successful guerrilla actions against the railway line

China, for example, offers relief from this dilemma; between 2019 and the end of 2023, monthly registrations increased from 6,000 to 14,000 trucks. According to research by South German Newspaper Before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, China exported practically no trucks to Russia, but after the invasion it exported even more, as author Markus Zydra writes. Nevertheless, truck capacities seem to be far too limited.

“Tavrida-2” is only a single track, as El Pais reported – supplemented in places by parallel tracks so that oncoming trains can avoid each other. A road will run parallel to the tracks. In addition, the magazine Defense Express have learned that Russia is putting its trucks on rolling platforms instead of loading the goods into wagons. In the event of destroyed tracks, the vehicles should then be easier to put back on the road El Pais At the same time, he asks what the tactics of the Ukrainian guerrillas might be. Bombings, for example with rockets, seem ineffective because tracks can be repaired too quickly to be worth the effort.

Targeted drone attacks require precise planning by sabotage units on the ground. “The war in Ukraine is changing, as Ukraine increases the number of its guerrilla operations against Russian forces and limits conventional operations“, says Seth G. Jones in the New York Times. The analyst at Center for Strategic and International Studies and former advisor to the US command in Afghanistan relies on the power of time: “The goal is to bring death by a thousand cuts.”