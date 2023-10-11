Home page World

The video on TikTok shows a mirror confusing suppliers. A viral laugh about optical illusions delights millions of viewers.

In the world of social media like Instagram and TikTok There are always moments that fascinate millions and make them laugh. One such moment recently occurred on TikTok, where a user uploaded a video showing a simple mirror in the hallway of an apartment building confusing delivery people.

The shot, taken from the perspective of the front door, shows a mirror on the right wall of the hallway. Interestingly, this mirror reflects the image of the elevator located on the opposite side of the hallway.

Suppliers keep running into the mirror in the hallway because of an optical illusion. © Screenshot / TikTok / @brit.baylis

The optical illusion: Suppliers keep running into the mirror

What’s special about this video is that after the delivery people exit the elevator, they mistakenly walk towards the mirror instead of heading straight to the front door. This is because the door’s reflection in the mirror makes it look like there is another hallway right in front of them. The optical illusion is so convincing that several suppliers in a row succumb to the same error, which is both amusing and fascinating for viewers. How NEXTG.tv reports, the video has reached an impressive 11.2 million views in just a few hours after its release, and the response to the video has been overwhelming.

Optical illusion: The suppliers’ perspective is revealed in a second video

However, a comment under the original video asked the user to show the suppliers’ perspective, which led to a second video. In this shot, viewers experience what the delivery people see when they get out of the elevator. And sure enough, through the mirror, the front door appears as if it were a direct passageway, which explains the confusion. This clever camera angle enhances the effect of the optical illusion and shows why the mirror makes such a convincing trap for the inattentive delivery people.

The viral video on TikTok sparked a wave of humorous comments. One user jokingly said that he would order food every day, apparently attracted by the idea of ​​regularly witnessing the strange mix-ups. In another humorous suggestion, a user writes: “Maybe a warning sign would help?” – a playful solution that would prevent recurring confusion, but would certainly reduce the fun.

Other comments touched on the perseverance behind the video, with remarks such as: “The entire video must have taken forever to shoot.” Gathering enough clips for the final video will have taken a considerable amount of time, as deliveries are unlikely to happen every day take place.