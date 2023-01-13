The Neftekumsky District Court of the Stavropol Territory issued a verdict in the case of fraud for 160 million rubles. The director of a company engaged in the supply of fertilizers was the person involved in it, the regional prosecutor’s office reports.

It was established that from July 2017 to June 2018, the director of the enterprise entered into five contracts with another company for the supply of fertilizers and their application to the soil. Having received the money, the supplier did not fulfill its obligations in full.

The amount of damage amounted to more than 160 million rubles. A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”), writes NewsTracker.

The court found the organization’s director guilty and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment in a penal colony. In addition, the civil claim of the representative of the victim for the recovery of damages was fully satisfied.

It is also noted that the attacker acted as part of a group of people. The investigation into the accomplices is still ongoing.