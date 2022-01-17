Supplementary: Simonetta Matone of the cdx joke, third Valerio Casini (Iv)

Cecilia D’Elia triumphs at Supplementary of Rome 1 for the Room. The candidate of the Pd clearly wins over the opponents, conquering the 60% of the votes. But the turnout is among the lowest ever, with just over 1 in 10 voters going to vote: only 11% of citizens went to the polls. An even lower result than the similar round of supplementary for the same college that was held in March 2020, on the eve of the lockdown, which saw an overall already low turnout with 17.8%. Defeat Simonetta Matone from the League, candidate for the center-right with 21.7%, Valerio Casini from Italy Viva wins the third place with 12.7% of the votes. They follow Beatrice Gamberini of Power to the People at 3.29% and the independent Lorenzo Vanni at 1.99%.

The seat had been vacated in October by Roberto Gualtieri after his election a mayor of Rome. “Thanks to all and all the Romans who have trusted me. I will put all of myself to honor the responsibility of this new commitment in such a delicate moment for our country”, she says. D’Elia a few minutes after the closing of the polls, the result was practically achieved. The president of Lazio also rejoices, Nicola Zingaretti, which speaks of a “good victory” for the center left.

READ ALSO

Newspaper editors, the truth about The Truth

Here is Berlusconi’s new villa in Rome (Zeffirelli lived there): PHOTOS and VIDEO