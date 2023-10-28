Supplements, alarm from the Ministry of Health: two lots recalled, here’s why

New recall due to chemical risk: The Ministry of Health has just announced the recall of two batches of food supplements due to the finding of two substances in higher doses than declared on the label. The recall for chemical risk is carried out whenever a discrepancy is found between the declared chemical composition is that effective, or, in any case, when a certain chemical substance is found in quantities greater than what is permitted. Other types of recall include the recall due to physical riskThe recall due to microbiological risk and the recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens.

The reason why the two batches were recalled is due to the presence of a high content of Aloe Emodin and Emodin. This type of substance is anthraquinone, and is found on the leaves of some species of aloe, and also in other plants such as rhubarb. They have the ability to regulate digestive functionsand they can have a laxative effect. They are not dangerous elements, if consumed in small doses, but thehigh quantity present in the recalled supplements made it necessary to recall the packaging.

Supplements: pay attention to the recall from the Ministry of Health, here are all the details

Below we list all the details on the recall published by Ministry of Health. Let’s start by saying that the product is the following: “Vivaflore Intestinal Wellbeing Supplement 150 CPR – Super Diet“. The product brand is ‘Super Diet‘, while the name or company name of the OSA in whose name the product is marketed is Laboratories Super Diet. Even the manufacturer’s name is Laboratories Super Diet. The factory is located in Lillein Franceand exactly to: 185 Boulevard de la Liberté – 59000.

Medicinal recall



The recall model for chemical risk of the two batches of supplements. (Source: Ministry of Health).

The two withdrawn lots have the following numbers: 79502 And 80836. The expiry dates are as follows, depending on the batch and packaging: June 30, 2025 or July 31, 2025. The weight of the sales unit is 60 grams. The operators warn consumers who have purchased the products belonging to the recalled deadlines not to consume them and to return them to their shopkeeper. The latter will replace the products or refund them, as well as clarifying any other doubts.

We await further updates on the recall, and also on other recalls, which we will report as always. Speaking of other recalls, we advise you to read the relevant one a batch of pesto from a well-known brand. The article can be read by clicking below.

Subscribe to the newsletter

