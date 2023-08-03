Food supplements, strong allies against heat and tiredness

With the heat waves that are suffocating Europe and Italy, the first and most common recommendation from doctors is to stay hydrated. Often, however, drinking lots of water and keeping a balanced diet with fruit and vegetables is not enough. You need something more. This something can be represented by food supplements, strong allies against heat and the sense of physical and mental tiredness.



“However-as explained by Dr. Luca Spagnolo, pharmacist and scientific manager of the formulations and production of the Officina Speziale company-the family of supplements is very large. So some clarity is needed. The Ministry of Health defines them as products intended to supplement the diet and a concentrated source of substances with nutritional or physiological effects. It is important to know which ones are best suited to our needs”. Which, then, are the most suitable for this period? “Now – Spanish confirms – “saline” supplements are advisable. Products containing magnesium and potassium, mineral salts essential for the conduction of electrical impulses within the body. An excessive decrease in their concentration can cause various disturbances to our body.

Among the most common: physical fatigue, muscle cramps and decreased blood pressure. The heat affects not only the muscles, but also our cognitive abilities. With too much heat we feel more tired and less concentrated”.

READ ALSO: Boom of food supplements. Supermarkets, competition from the pharma world

Subscribe to the newsletter

