Supplementary budget The Ministry of Finance does not even provide national news agency support – the support should be significant for BTI, which is experiencing financial difficulties

October 16, 2020
Support for news operations is being merged into the general media corona subsidy of EUR 7.5 million.

For news agency activities is not presenting the previously announced national news aid of EUR 2.5 million. This information is provided in the Ministry of Finance’s seventh draft amending budget.

In the past, the Finnish Information Office (STT) has received similar support because it has taken time to put its finances in order. The two-year grant would be a significant addition to the news agency’s budget of around € 10 million a year.

Support for news operations is being integrated into the general media corona subsidy of EUR 7.5 million.

The government is expected to negotiate a seventh supplementary budget next Friday.

Sanoma Media Finland, which publishes Helsingin Sanomat, owns the majority of STT’s shares.

