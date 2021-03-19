35 billion euros, 50 billion euros, 70 billion euros – the gap in the reports on the supplementary budget is getting bigger and bigger. Most recently, the magazine “Der Spiegel” came around the corner with the highest of the three values, which would drive new debt to around 250 billion euros this year – a net borrowing never seen in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. Last year, the corona pandemic abruptly ended the period with balanced budgets or even surpluses. In the end, there was a borrowing of 130.5 billion euros and a new all-time high. Now this value could almost double again.

Next Wednesday, the federal cabinet wants to adopt the supplementary budget for 2021 together with the benchmarks for 2022. It is also about financial planning up to and including 2025. At noon, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will explain the figures. It is taken for granted that the federal government will have to “pull” the exception clause of the debt rule in the Basic Law again next year. After that, he may only be in debt with about 12 billion euros in normal times. According to information from the “Spiegel”, Scholz is now thinking of a new debt of 80 billion euros for 2022.

The numbers have not been officially confirmed. However, the order of magnitude was considered conceivable. Because excessive borrowing must be linked to a repayment plan, the values ​​now in question further narrow the scope of the next federal government. Even before that, it was considered extremely difficult to comply with the debt brake again from 2023. A mid-double-digit billion amount is said to be missing every year in order to be able to finance the foreseeable expenditure. The new debt this year alone will result in annual repayments of 14 billion euros from 2026, according to budget policy circles.

The FDP MP Otto Fricke criticized Scholz wanting to use the last days before Easter to pump up the budget with further debts. “The pandemic must neither be an excuse nor a cover for an uncontrolled wave of spending.” It is about a lot of money “that our children and grandchildren will have to repay along with interest”. Fricke also judged: “What Scholz presents shortly before Easter are not Easter eggs, but rotten ones.”