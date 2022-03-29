Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Supo | The security police report on the security situation – HS shows the opportunity starting at 10 a.m. live

March 29, 2022
Supo talks about the effects of the situation in Ukraine on Finland.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) will assess the current security situation at his press conference on Tuesday. HS.fi will show the event starting at 10 am as a live broadcast.

The Security Police has announced in advance that it will discuss the change in the security situation in Finland due to the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

In addition, the security police will publish their yearbook for last year. It includes an updated terrorist threat assessment.

According to Supo’s previous assessment, the threat of terrorism is two on a four-point scale, ie elevated.

The head of the security police will speak at the event Antti Pelttari and specialist researcher Petteri Lalu.

Recommended

