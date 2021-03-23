Supo | Supo sees population change theory as one of the drivers of far-right terrorism – a live broadcast of the briefing right now

The protection police say they have identified people who support or sympathize with far-right terrorism. Supo keeps an eye on them like the other nearly four hundred counter-terrorism targets.

Supo considers that the threat of terrorism posed by the far right is greater than before. When the possibility of terrorist attacks in Finland has otherwise remained unchanged, “the situation in the far right is more worrying than before,” the Protection Police (Supo) formulates in its 2020 yearbook.

Finland has been spared the far-right terrorist attacks, but according to Supo, the worrying international development also extends to Finland. Some of the 390 counter-terrorism targets identified by Supo are “far-right actors,” although the vast majority are still radical-Islamist individuals or small groups.

“In Finland, too, the far-right international online environment is a significant growth platform for the radicalization of individual actors and small groups,” Supo writes.

Supo in its yearbook, it also sets out the ideologies on which far-right attacks are ideologically based. The background is, for example, anti-Islam, anti-Semitism or general anti-immigration.

For the first time Supo mentions population change theory, which is “one of the notable ideological motivators of far-right terrorists”.

“This conspiracy theoretical framework is based on the idea of ​​the fundamental threat posed by immigration and multiculturalism to the Western white population. Views based on demographic change have been highlighted in several far-right terrorist attacks, ”Supo writes in a chapter on far-right terrorism.

Mention the theory of population change is interesting because some democratically elected and functioning politicians also justify their actions with the concepts of population change or demographic change.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho and the party secretary Simo Grönroos have talked about population change.

Read more: Analysis: Demographic change is a conspiracy theory, but it does not prevent the leadership of basic Finns from using the word

Also the first vice-chairman of basic Finns Riikka Purra use terms, last In an interview with Image magazine in January. According to Purra, there is nothing in the terms to refer to conspiracy, but it is “a completely normal object for a social scientist to talk about, to measure, to analyze, from which to draw graphs”.

Although the threat of far-right terrorism has risen, according to Supo, the threat of radical-Islamist terrorism has remained at its previous level. For this reason, Supo has kept the terrorist threat assessment unchanged, ie “elevated” at the second level of the four-point scale.

The majority of those targeted by the fight against terrorism have links to radical Islamism. At the same time, Supo reiterates its position that people returning from conflict areas pose a threat to national security in the short and long term.

“In 2020, several people returned to Finland from the Syrian conflict zone and the al-Hol camp located there. Most of those returning from the conflict area are likely to continue to operate in radical-Islamist networks, for example by recruiting and disseminating extremist ideology, ”Supo writes.

Spying In the fight against counter-espionage, Supo pointed out as early as the autumn that the focus of espionage shifted to the network in the corona year 2020. such as hacking into parliament.

According to Supo, “a global confrontation has emerged between authoritarian states and democratic states governed by the rule of law,” which has further increased the interest of authoritarian states in gaining justice, that is, by spying on secret information about foreign states ’decision-making and high technology.

From Finland’s point of view, Supo clearly names the countries that do the most illegal intelligence, ie espionage.

Spying, which threatens national security, is “still” carried out mainly by Russia and China, Supo says. The countries are the same as in Sweden, where the security police Säpo has added Iran as a third spy country.

Supo says it has given public administration organizations “advance warnings about cyber espionage operations” in 2020, which seemed to be aimed at penetrating email services. Supo also detected cyber espionage against private companies, but the difference from a normal year did not have to be mentioned.

Completely new information The Security Police reports on security investigations, in connection with which it was granted the right to investigate foreign ties in 2018. The reason for this is that the security and intelligence services of some authoritarian countries are trying to put pressure on Finnish officials to co-operate to the detriment of Finland.

Supo states in its annual report that in 2020 it conducted more than 88,000 safety investigations, in which foreign connections were investigated in 3,145 cases.

The protection police say that they have informed the employer of the place of danger for 46 people: the person could be in a situation where, by utilizing his or her connections or relatives, he or she would be forced to act to the detriment of Finland. The client of the safety report, ie the employer, makes an independent decision on whether the person who has been the subject of the safety report is appointed to a vacant position.

In its annual report, Supo emphasizes that the settlement of foreign ties also protects the subject of the settlement itself and not only national security.

“A person, regardless of his or her own activities, may find himself or herself in a situation where his or her relatives living in another state are threatened or blackmailed or he or she is pressured to act in violation of his or her duties. Thus, the risk factors related to foreign ties can be independent of a person’s personal characteristics, ”writes Supo, who transforms into a security and intelligence service.