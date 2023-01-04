Supo | Matti Saarelainen always ended up back in Supo – former minister: “He was found unexpectedly and very quickly in Supo”

Matti Saarelainen returned to the protection police after having to leave both the hybrid center and, according to the former minister, also at the head of the Immigration Office. Supo’s manager does not open reports about his former employee.

In the protection police (supo) there was no information as to why Matti Saarelainen returned to Supo from the European Center of Competence for Combating Hybrid Threats in 2019.

Supo’s department head of internal services tells STT about the matter Teemu Lehti.

Lehti commented on the matter from the beginning of the week, after STT had reported over the weekend that Saarelainen had to step down from the position of director of the competence center due to his inappropriate behavior.

“Since he has returned here, the protection police has not had any information that would have required any kind of measures. Only in the last few days have I read in the media what kind of thing it was then,” Lehti told STT.

of the Competence Center chairman of the board Jori Arvonen has said that the reason for Saarelainen’s departure was sexual harassment directed at the center’s staff.

Saarelainen returned to the protection police, from which he had been on leave. Saarelainen led the hybrid center from 2017 to 2019. His job title changed from head of department to special expert after his return.

The newspaper adds that the change in Saarelainen’s job title was based on the organizational reform of Supo, which in turn was a result of the civil intelligence legislation coming into force in 2019. According to the newspaper, the department headed by Saarelainen was no longer undergoing organizational reform.

This is also supported by the official decision that STT received from Supo through a request for information.

Saarelainen has not responded to STT’s requests for contact and comments regarding the matter this week.

This week Iltalehti toldthat Saarelainen also left his position at the head of the Foreigners’ Office after the then Minister of the Interior Kari Rajamäki (sd) demanded him to resign. Saarelainen headed the Office for Foreigners, i.e. the current Immigration Office, between 1998 and 2004.

Rajamäki tells STT on Wednesday that he informed Saarelainen at the time that he no longer enjoyed the minister’s trust. According to Rajamäki, the background was the bribery conviction of Saarelainen’s subordinate.

“The situation in 2003 was like a bomb for me, when it was revealed that Saarelainen had promoted a woman with Estonian-Russian connections to the position of department secretary and that she had sold residence permits. I told Saarelainen that he does not enjoy the minister’s trust. I had to tell him this twice.”

According to Rajamäki, he did not receive any information about the recruitment from Saarelainen at the time.

“I can’t say for him how this was possible. And it was no longer relevant to me. The essential thing was that he had carried out such recruitment and put this woman in a position where she created a clear security risk for Finland.”

When Saarelainen left the Foreigners’ Office, he ended up in the swamp again.

“He was found unexpectedly and very quickly in the ditch,” describes Rajamäki.

According to him, the reasons for Saarelainen’s departure were more widely known in the Ministry of the Interior, and Supo, on the other hand, was “aware of the affairs of the Ministry of the Interior”.

Protection police of the chief Antti Pelttarin according to supo, he can’t open his reports and the background of things much in public. According to Pelttar, who commented on the matter on Twitter on Wednesday, this principle also applies to matters related to Supo’s former employee that are now in the public domain.

“Due to the agency’s line of business, we cannot – without jeopardizing our own operations – open our reports and the background of the issues to the public. The legislation regarding the soup also obliges us to do this,” Pelttari writes on Twitter.

According to him, laws and regulations are strictly followed in supo’s internal affairs, and internal matters affecting the operation of supo are dealt with at a low threshold.

“However, we do not take a position on the internal affairs of other agencies or entities,” Pelttari adds.

Saarelainen previous activities have been discussed in public even after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Saarelainen is suspected of having contributed to the fact that, as the head of the Foreigners’ Office Vladimir Putin belonged to a close circle Gennady Timchenko got Finnish citizenship at the end of the 1990s.

The Immigration Office is the predecessor of the Immigration Office. Matti Saarelainen retired from the security police last fall after a new security clearance had started to be done on him. The investigation was interrupted due to retirement.

STT does not know what Pelttari means when he now refers to reports that supo cannot talk about.

European the background of the change of director of the competence center for combating hybrid threats was not made public in the spring of 2019, when Saarelainen’s departure was announced. Now the chairman of the board, Jori Arvonen, says that the communication line for the departure had failed.

“Today I believe that the line of communication had failed. It must be admitted. Telling about the reasons for Saarilainen’s departure would have been a better solution in many ways, and such a possibility should have been investigated in more detail,” he tells STT.

The chairman of the center’s executive board previously justified the communication about Saarelainen’s departure by protecting the victims of harassment and their wish to avoid the spread of information about it. Since then, Arvonen estimates that the communication was not successful.

“It was a mistake, but I still think that the most essential, i.e. immediate handling of the issue, supporting those who were harassed and conclusions, such as a change of manager, were handled correctly,” he says.

Arvonen denies that the purpose of the communication was to protect Saarelai.

Matti Saarelainen according to STT’s information, the reasons for the departure from the management of the hybrid center were not well known to the political leadership at the time. At least the foreign minister of the Blues at the time Timo Soini didn’t know about the background of the departure.

On the other hand, the European Competence Center for Combating Hybrid Threats is, according to the relevant law, an independent organization independent of the Finnish state administration, whose supreme authority is exercised by a board made up of representatives of its member states.

Although the state has been strongly involved in its establishment and the state is financing it this year with more than 1.8 million euros, the center’s affairs are decided by the representatives of the 32 member countries who sit on its board of directors.

However, the chairman of the board, Jori Arvonen, says that he has informed the civil service management of the Government Office (VNK), the undersecretary of state, about the reasons for Saarelainen’s departure Timo Lankinen in early 2019.

“As such, these issues did not belong to the Government Office, because the hybrid competence center is an international organization whose decision-making belongs to its membership. But since Finland’s share of the membership fee comes from VNK’s budget, I usually report on the centre’s affairs to Timo Lanki, says Arvonen.

Reached by STT Lankinen confirms that Arvonen told him about the harassment suspicions against Saarelainen before Saarelainen’s departure and what the board was going to do about them. However, he did not take the issue forward at VNK.

“I didn’t take it to the political leadership, because we don’t have it [VNK] there is no jurisdiction in it”, says Lankinen.

According to Lankinen, the matter came up once with Arvonen and the nature of the conversation was informative. According to Lankinen, Arvosen has no obligation to inform the government office about the center’s affairs due to the center’s independent status.

“I stated in that conversation… that if the suspicions against Saarelainen are true, then we have to come to this conclusion, which is what they are coming to,” says Lankinen.

According to him, the board and its chairman functioned well in the situation in 2019, although the announcement of Saarelainen’s departure caught Lankinen’s attention.

“Afterwards, you can say about the announcement that I was also a little surprised that he was praised in it [Saarelaista] maybe a little unnecessarily.”