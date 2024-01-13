Psol pre-candidate for mayor visited state deputy after meeting with Marta for the first time to talk about possible ticket

The state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP) published this Saturday (13.Jan.2024) on X (formerly Twitter) a photo with the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP). In the record, the 2 appear in front of Suplicy's residence. Before the meeting, Boulos met for the first time with the former mayor Marta Suplicy (no party) to discuss the political alliance in this year's dispute. Marta's ex-husband does not agree with her direct candidacy.

Suplicy said he was excited about Boulos' candidacy and the coalition between PT and Psol. He recalled that the party normally holds preliminary elections to define the ticket that will compete. Despite the practice, the guidance of the party's national leadership is not to carry them out.

In the publication, Suplicy suggests that there could be other relevant female candidates to compete with his ex-wife and that the preliminary elections would be the “more democratic way” to close the alliance. The deputy concludes that the decision belongs to the municipal directory and that Boulos will have his “full support”.

O Power360 found that Marta is the favorite. The former mayor of São Paulo has an advantage over her ex-husband on 2 crucial points. The 1st is for adding her experience as mayor and her popularity in the outskirts of São Paulo.

But, in addition, the PT decided, when signing a partnership on the joint ticket with the Psol in 2023, that it would choose “preferably a woman” for the position of deputy – which weighs against deputy Suplicy.

Next Tuesday (January 16), party leaders will meet to discuss Marta's official announcement and her position on the ticket with Boulos. Representative Eduardo Suplicy's desire to be taken into consideration must also be put on the agenda.

COMPETITION FOR VICE

The president of the PT municipal directory, Laércio Ribeiro, told this digital newspaper that deputy Eduardo Suplicy called him on Friday (12.jan) and asked for measures to be taken “more democratic” in choosing Boulos’ vice president.

Suplicy also called the deputy Paulo Fiorilo, leader of the PT in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. He heard from him that the caucuses are instruments that can be used by the party, but that there are some rules to be followed. People close to Guilherme Boulos' campaign say that the decision to choose the vice-president rests with the PT and maintain a certain distance from the discussions.

